New Hampshire’s congressional delegation gathers at a news conference about the federal infrastructure bill at the Amoskeag Bridge in Manchester on Tuesday. From left are Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Sen. Maggie Hassan, Rep. Annie Kuster , and Rep. Chris Pappas.
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., speaks about the federal infrastructure bill at the Amoskeag Bridge in Manchester on Tuesday. Also pictured are, from left, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Rep. Annie Kuster and Rep. Chris Pappas.
With the Amoskeag Bridge in Manchester in the background, the state’s congressional delegation spoke of how the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed by the House and Senate will benefit the Granite State.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen called the bill a once-in-a-lifetime investment in the nation’s infrastructure.
It is estimated to bring New Hampshire more than $1 billion to repair roads and bridges, more than $400 million to improve the state’s water infrastructure and a minimum of $100 million to build out high-speed internet access, according to the delegation.
She said the Amoskeag Bridge is one of the many bridges needing repair across the state. In 2020, there were 118 state-owned red-listed bridges and 223 municipally owned.
“I know it wasn’t easy to get the bill done in either the House or the Senate,” Shaheen said.
Sen. Maggie Hassan called the bill a “game changer” for New Hampshire, including a boost to efforts to bring passenger rail to Nashua, Manchester and Concord. The bill will create new jobs and help regrow the economy, she said.
Congresswoman Annie Kuster said the state received a C- on its infrastructure report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers.
“As someone who spends countless hours driving my district all the way to Canada, I’ve seen firsthand how much our roads and bridges need help,” she said. “It doesn’t help that we have such harsh weather as well.”
Congressman Chris Pappas said as a member of the House transportation committee he has worked over the past two terms on creating such a transformational bill.
“This is real,” he said. “We are about to see shovels in the ground and work getting done in New Hampshire.”
He said the bill will create a “backbone of economic success.”
Mayor Joyce Craig said the bill will improve the lives of Granite Staters with the much needed improvements. She called infrastructure a top priority.
In February, New Hampshire Department of Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan testified at a U.S. Senate hearing on infrastructure. The state is going to see a 24% increase in core federal highway programs.
“The passage of a five-year bill provides stability,” she said.