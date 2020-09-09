Republican Matt Mowers will square off against Democrat incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas this November for the right to represent New Hampshire in the 1st Congressional District, while Republican Steve Negron will once again go up against Democrat incumbent Congresswoman Annie Kuster in the 2nd Congressional District.
Mowers, a former State Department official under President Donald Trump, defeated Matt Mayberry in the Republican primary in the 1st District.
“Voters across the First District have severe buyer’s remorse with Chris Pappas, who campaigned as an independent voice and then sadly went to Washington and voted with Nancy Pelosi and her liberal agenda 100% of the time,” said Mowers. “I’m humbled at the support from Granite Staters, and pledge to offer a new vision of leadership that will deliver results for middle class families.”
Freshman lawmaker Pappas ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Pappas addressed supporters Tuesday night in Manchester’s Millyard as results slowly trickled in from polling locations across the district.
“I hear from Granite Staters every day who are losing their jobs, losing their healthcare, losing their businesses, and losing loved ones,” Pappas said. “This is not a time for politics as usual. It’s an all hands on deck moment where we must redouble our efforts to save our workers, small businesses, and communities from financial ruin. I’m running for Congress because during these uncertain times there’s so much work to do to confront this crisis and move our state forward. And it’s going to take someone who knows New Hampshire to get the job done.”
In the 2nd District, Negron defeated Lynne Blankenbeker in the Republican primary.
“I am extremely humbled and honored to have earned the nomination for the 2nd Congressional District of NH. It is time to build our future and retire Congresswoman Kuster,” said Negron in a statement on Facebook.
“It's a true honor and a great responsibility to represent the people of New Hampshire’s Second District in Congress," said Kuster. "In office, I’ve focused on bringing together Republicans and Democrats to deliver real results for the people of New Hampshire. I'm running for re-election because as we face the COVID-19 pandemic it is more important than ever that we focus on our shared goals and work together to lift all Granite State families.”
Kuster also congratulated Negron on his win.
“I look forward to a civil debate focused on the issues over the coming weeks,” said Kuster. “My work in Congress is guided by the conversations I have with Granite Staters every day and I look forward to discussing their priorities on the campaign trail.”