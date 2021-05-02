Less than a week after announcing she would officially seek a third term in office, staff on incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig’s reelection campaign announced Sunday that she had raised over $142,000 during the first quarter of 2021.
The $142,666.13 raised tops the $140,000 record for funds raised in the first quarter of an election year by a candidate for mayor in Manchester. The record was previously set by Craig during her 2019 reelection campaign.
“I’m so grateful for the widespread grassroots support our campaign has received. People have seen the resiliency of the Queen City throughout the pandemic, and know we need to keep building on the progress we’ve made,” said Craig in a statement.
“These record-breaking numbers reflect the optimism and energy many of us are feeling about the future of our city.”
Campaign staff said Craig broke with tradition by becoming the first incumbent to file quarterly fundraising reports through her political action committee, Joyce Craig for Manchester, rather than waiting until 10 days prior to the primary election to encourage transparency within the mayor’s office.
“I’m thankful Mayor Craig is promoting transparency and accountability for our local elected officials,” said Simone Archer-Krauss, a campaign finance reform advocate and Manchester resident, in a statement.
“Seeing leaders go above and beyond to be transparent inspires trust in the community, and Mayor Craig has done just that.”
Last week Craig announced the hiring of two staff members for her 2021 re-election campaign.
Jeff Taylor will serve as campaign manager and Isabelle Pierson will serve as finance director.
Most recently, Taylor served as the New Hampshire State Director for the campaign finance reform and voting rights organizations End Citizens United and Let America Vote. Previously, he managed the successful campaign of state Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh and worked on Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential primary campaign.
Pierson has extensive finance and campaign experience in Florida, most recently serving as the Finance Coordinator for Patricia Sigman for Florida State Senate, raising $1.4 million. Previously, she worked at Ruth’s List Florida, an organization dedicated to recruiting, training and electing progressive women to state and local offices, and at the Florida Democratic Party.
“I’m excited to join Mayor Craig’s campaign this year,” said Taylor in a statement. “As a Manchester resident, I have seen firsthand how Mayor Craig’s decisive leadership has guided our city through the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing efforts to keep our community safe while still providing essential services.”