Mayor Joyce Craig announced her 2021 reelection campaign will open an office on Mammoth Road later this week.
The office at 264 Mammoth Road is expected to serve as a gathering place for staff and volunteers to launch door-to-door canvasses, host phone banks and connect with voters throughout the campaign.
Over 100 guests attended the opening of Craig’s campaign office at the same location in June 2019.
“I’m excited to have a space where staff, volunteers, and voters can gather to talk about ideas and issues important to our community here in Manchester,” said Craig in a statement. “The past year has been difficult for many of us, and I’m glad we can now safely get together in-person.”
An official office opening is scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and guests will be able to visit the office space, hear from Mayor Craig, meet other supporters, and sign up to get involved in the campaign.
Guests can RSVP at bit.ly/610OfficeOpening.