Joyce Craig was reelected to a third term as mayor of the state’s largest city Tuesday, defeating challenger Victoria Sullivan by more than 1,200 votes.
Unofficial results from Tuesday’s municipal election show Craig beat Sullivan, a former state representative, 10,228 to 9,005 votes, to earn another two years as mayor of Manchester. Craig captured about 53% of the vote.
At a post-election rally at McIntyre Ski Area, Craig told supporters the results show “what we can achieve when we work together.”
“Tonight is not about me,” Craig said in a statement. “It’s about what we can achieve when we work together. It’s about recognizing what we can accomplish as a community when we focus on lifting up our residents and making our city a better place.”
Craig said that when the pandemic hit at the start of her second term, the city “addressed the challenges head on.”
“We took decisive action — developing guidelines, increasing access to city services, and providing free testing and vaccinations — all to ensure the health and safety of our community,” Craig said.
She also commented on how fortunate she is to have “the best job in the world” — mayor of her hometown.
“I love being able to go to work every day to help our city and to help our residents,” Craig said “We’re making progress, and we’re not done. Let’s celebrate tonight and get back to work tomorrow morning.”
“After tallying (the results), Manchester’s voters clearly validated Mayor Joyce Craig’s impressive record,” said Craig campaign manager Jeff Taylor. “Mayor Craig’s record lifted down-ballot candidates to victory. These victories include gains in both the aldermen and school board races.”
Sullivan told campaign supporters gathered at Soho Bistro that they “made up a lot of headway” from her loss to Craig two years ago.
“Our numbers were significantly better,” Sullivan said. “We closed the gap. For me, I’m heartbroken because I just really believe that the city needs leadership and change, and I’m heartbroken for the people of our city.”
She asked supporters to “not stop fighting for the city.”
“Volunteer for boards, get involved with programs,” Sullivan said. “Put your name on a ballot next time around. Please work with me to hold our leadership accountable.”
Four years ago, Craig defeated then-Mayor Ted Gatsas to become the first Democrat to be elected mayor of Manchester in 14 years and the first woman elected mayor of the Queen City.
On Tuesday, Sullivan won four of the city’s 12 wards — wards 6, 8, 9 and 11.
Campaign finance reports on file at City Hall show Craig’s campaign spent $338,711 as of Nov. 1. Filings show Sullivan’s campaign expenditures totaled $32,564 thru Oct. 22.
Sullivan called Craig to congratulate her shortly after 8 p.m.
Turnout overall was lower than expected, with official results showing 19,233 ballots cast — fewer than the 19,724 in 2019, the 22,830 ballots cast in 2017 for “Joyce Craig vs. Ted Gatsas: The Sequel,” and the 20,198 votes cast in 2015 during “Craig vs. Gatsas: Round 1.”
Accolades for Craig poured in from across the state and country.
“Today, Manchester chose to continue moving forward by reelecting Mayor Craig,” said U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. “Congratulations on a decisive victory. I look forward to continuing our work together to build an even stronger Manchester.”
City Clerk Matt Normand said voter turnout at most wards was heavy early on, then slowed during the midday before picking up during the late afternoon. Of 1,981 absentee ballots requested, 1,648 were returned as of Monday.
Just after 1 p.m., Charles Quinn exited the Ward 6 polling location at McLaughlin Middle School on South Mammoth Road after casting a vote for Craig.
“I’ve heard Joyce address the issues in the city, not just the problems but what’s being done about them,” he said. “I don’t really hear any solutions coming from the other side.”
At St. Anthony’s Community Center on Belmont Street, Khalil Porter said he voted for Sullivan. He agreed with some of the points she raised about crime and education in the city, he said.
“People say she tries to make the city sound scary and plays up crime,” Porter said. “But I know people who say they are afraid to go downtown.”