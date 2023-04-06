Calling the occasion “bittersweet,” Joyce Craig used her final State of the City address as mayor of Manchester to reflect on the accomplishments over her three terms in office, while also looking to the future.
“Back in 2017, I ran for mayor to get Manchester back on track,” Craig said. “Today, I can confidently say that our city is heading in the right direction. As a fourth-generation resident, serving as the mayor of Manchester has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished and I’m excited for the future of our city.”
Craig made her remarks before a sold-out gathering of the Greater Manchester Chamber at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.
Craig, who in 2017 became the first woman elected mayor of the Queen City, announced last month she will not seek a fourth term in office this fall. She said she will serve out the rest of her current term, then focus “on how to best serve our community.”
“The state of the city is strong because of this community’s ability to come together, take on tough fights, and create positive change,” Craig said. “Being mayor of my hometown is the best job I’ve ever had. I will always be Manchester’s biggest supporter and I look forward to accomplishing even more during the remainder of my time as mayor and beyond.”
Craig said during her time in the corner office, Manchester attracted “hundreds of millions of dollars in economic development initiatives,” invested in public safety and public education, repaired an “unprecedented number of previously neglected” roads, and supported the creation of over 2,000 housing units.
“We confronted our challenges head on – demanding more accountability from the state, and working with other mayors to find solutions to issues in our communities,” Craig said.
Craig said she has prioritized public education.
“Public education is what drove me to first run for public office," said Craig. “I had three young children, and as a parent, saw that our schools were struggling. We’ve decreased class sizes, expanded higher-level learning opportunities to all students, and ensured that every student has access to technology.”
For the first time in decades, Craig said, Manchester schools have implemented a district-wide curriculum for reading, math, science, and social studies.
“While we still have a great deal of work to do, the Manchester School District finally has a strategic plan and vision for the future,” Craig said. “When I first took office, we had a hard time attracting teachers. We’ve since raised wages to be competitive with surrounding districts, and, as a result, have reduced the number of open teaching positions to the lowest it’s been in recent years.
"We also raised the minimum wage for all of our district staff, including our valued paraprofessionals, and are offering more professional development opportunities than ever before.”
In last year’s State of the City address, Craig announced the creation of “The Manchester Promise,” a program in partnership with Southern New Hampshire University, Duet, and Manchester Community College that allows Manchester public school students who might not have the opportunity to attend college otherwise, to do so debt free.
Craig said the program’s first participants include 25 students from Manchester high schools – 11 from Central, 8 from West, 3 from Memorial, and 3 from Manchester School of Technology. Twenty two of these students are first-generation college students, and 7 are first-generation Americans, Craig said.
“I’m proud to say the entire cohort is doing well - they’re actually outperforming the overall freshman class by almost a full grade point,” Craig said.
Public safety report
On the issue of public safety, Craig said since she took office in 2018, overall crime in Manchester has fallen by 12% and violent crime by 38%.
“My budgets funded the largest police complement ever, adding over 30 new officers,” Craig said. “We increased the number of required annual training hours focusing on de-escalation, use of non-lethal force, implicit bias, and cultural responsiveness. And we invested in technology, including gunshot recognition software, integrated video software, and Manchester was the first community in New Hampshire to utilize body cameras.”
Craig also highlighted the three emergency shelters the city opened this winter for homeless individuals, one of which -- at the former E&R Cleaners building at 39 Beech St. -- will now remain open until the end of June.
That shelter has the capacity to house 40 people, Craig said.
“What we’re finding is about 30 of those individuals have stayed there since day one,” Craig said. There’s been a great opportunity to build relationships with those individuals and put together a path for them as they come out of the shelter. None of them want to be homeless.”
Craig mentioned the work of the city’s new director of overdose prevention to address substance abuse, and the development of more than 2,000 new housing units across the city, including 500 new affordable units.
“We allocated over $10 million to Manchester’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund to support these projects,” Craig said. “We established the Manchester Housing Commission to make recommendations to increase affordable housing options in the city, and we’re performing a comprehensive rewrite of our zoning ordinances to support the development of additional housing.”
Craig highlighted investments in public infrastructure, with the city repairing 215 miles of roads and sidewalks -- or 50% of all roads in the city -- during her time in office. She also referenced the $25 million federal RAISE Grant the city was awarded to transform the South Commercial and South Elm streets area.
“This massive infrastructure investment will make our community safer for pedestrians, bikers, and vehicles, better connect the Millyard and downtown with South Elm and South Willow streets, and - my favorite part - it adds a pedestrian bridge over Granite Street,” said Craig.
The project is currently in the design phase, with construction scheduled to begin in 2024.