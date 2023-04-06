Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig

Calling the occasion “bittersweet,” Joyce Craig used her final State of the City address as mayor of Manchester to reflect on the accomplishments over her three terms in office, while also looking to the future.

“Back in 2017, I ran for mayor to get Manchester back on track,” Craig said. “Today, I can confidently say that our city is heading in the right direction. As a fourth-generation resident, serving as the mayor of Manchester has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished and I’m excited for the future of our city.”