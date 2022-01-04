Mayor Joyce Craig laid out priorities for the new year and highlighted past successes as she was sworn in Tuesday to serve a third term as Manchester’s 48th mayor.
Craig took her oath of office, administered by her husband, attorney Michael Craig, during inaugural ceremonies at the Palace Theatre. Then the mayor told a large gathering of friends, family and state and local officials that she believes city officials and residents are ready to “create enduring change for Manchester.”
“When I gave my inaugural address two years ago, we had no indication of what the next two years would bring,” Craig said. “But soon after, the pandemic hit, and our world was turned upside down — we faced situations and challenges we never imagined.
“Over the past two years, we’ve lost friends, colleagues, and family members. We’ve had to re-shift how we serve the public and how we plan for the future. The pandemic has tested every aspect of how we live and work. But through the heartbreak, long nights, and stressful days — we persevered, one step at a time.”
The ceremonies were followed by organizational meetings of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Board of School Committee at City Hall.
Craig shared the stage at the Palace with newly elected aldermen and school board members also being sworn in. Taking in the ceremony from a seat in the front row was former mayor Sylvio Dupuis.
After incoming aldermen and school board members were sworn in by City Clerk Matt Normand, Craig was introduced by U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., a Manchester native.
“I’ve had the great privilege of working with Mayor Craig during my time in Congress,” Pappas said. “I look forward to our close partnership continuing and our friendship continuing as well in the years ahead.
“Whether it’s making transformational investments in Manchester’s infrastructure or taking on the pandemic and keeping our community safe, supporting our small Main Street business community and making sure our residents in every neighborhood have what they need, Mayor Craig has provided steady leadership through trying times. She’s a leader who will continue to move Manchester forward.”
Pappas said he would work to provide federal assistance when needed, and urged newly elected officials to work together despite their differences.
“We know the next couple of years will be full of challenges. Some of those will be obvious to us; others will make themselves known in due course,” Pappas said. “But I think this term also provides new opportunities for collaboration, for people to work together with common purpose on issues of the day and in the hopes we all have for tomorrow.”
Diane Mercier, New Hampshire president of People’s United Bank, served as master of ceremonies. She said voting is an act of hope.
“The other side of hope, however, is doubt,” Mercier said. “When there’s enough doubt we manifest a stasis, an inaction, an intractability. In order to have a different outcome we must be willing to take action. Voting requires action, and that is why debilitating doubt is so dangerous for a community.
“You have all offered your service to this community of neighborhoods. Through the action of voting we have accepted your offer to serve, and our hope is that you will work to continue the wonderful advancements we have achieved together, even as you work to solve the challenges that we now have.”
In her inaugural speech, Craig discussed the impact the pandemic has had on local schools.
“The last two years have been difficult on our educators, students, and parents,” Craig said. “Overnight, they had to adjust to a new way of teaching and learning. We’re keeping students and educators safe by updating air filtration systems, practicing social distancing and offering free testing and vaccinations.
“We’re continuing to focus on increasing student achievement with new reading and math curriculum and additional teacher professional development. We’re also providing more technology, increasing tutoring and support services, and reducing class sizes.”
Looking forward, Craig said city schools will focus on increasing learning opportunities, with plans to implement the first dual language immersion public elementary school in the state, workforce development programs and a scholarship program to allow public high school graduates to attend college debt-free.
Craig also highlighted decreases in crime and efforts to address the affordable housing crisis facing Manchester and the state, allocating nearly $8 million dollars in federal funds to develop new affordable housing and the hiring of a director of homeless initiatives.
“Four years ago, I stood before you and said we must think big and be open to transformative projects, and in the past four years — through times of hardship and times of prosperity — we have done just that,” Craig said.