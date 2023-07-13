Standing before 400 friends, family and political supporters at the Rex Theatre on Wednesday, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig launched her 2024 campaign for governor with a promise to get New Hampshire “back on track” if elected.
“This campaign is about what we can achieve for every family in every community, big or small,” Craig said. “We will lift everyone up by focusing on what matters. Together, we can win the governor’s office.”
Craig, the first woman elected mayor of the Queen City, announced in April she would not seek a fourth term. She becomes the second Democrat to announce a run for governor. Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord launched her campaign last month.
Craig said there is no better place to launch her gubernatorial bid than at the Rex Theatre, which reopened in 2019 transformed thanks to a $1.7 million loan from the city.
“This building sat vacant for years, but many of the people in this room tonight had a vision for what it could be,” Craig said. “We recognized the opportunity to revitalize a dilapidated building downtown, and we worked to get it done. This is what I love about public service, taking opportunities to strengthen our community and quite literally, building them. When we focus on what matters most to our residents, we help build a state where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”
On Thursday, House Majority Floor Leader Joe Sweeney, founder of GOP advocacy organization Granite Solutions, issued a statement asking if Manchester taxpayers subsidized Craig’s announcement, because it was held at the Rex Theatre, redeveloped using funds from the Manchester Development Corporation -- which falls under the city’s oversight.
“The people of Manchester deserve to know if their city's funds were used appropriately,” Sweeney said in an email. “The idea of public resources possibly being used to advance a personal political ambition is deeply troubling. It undermines the public trust and could potentially represent a severe misuse of power.”
Craig’s campaign confirmed Thursday the venue was rented by the campaign to host the event.
Former four-term Gov. John Lynch, who headed up Craig’s exploratory committee in the months leading up to the campaign launch, said Craig supports public education.
“There are a number of reasons why we are supporting Joyce Craig for governor of New Hampshire. By the way, doesn’t that sound great – Governor Joyce Craig,” Lynch said. “Under Joyce’s leadership, teachers and educators will feel appreciated like they should. She wants to make a difference in the lives of Granite Staters.”
Craig said she is running for governor to ensure that everyone in New Hampshire has the opportunity to succeed by strengthening public schools, creating good-paying jobs, building more affordable housing, and protecting access to abortion.
“I have a proven track record of taking on difficult challenges and finding common-sense solutions,” Craig said. “But too many New Hampshire families are being left behind. Instead of focusing on how to solve these challenges, our state is facing extreme threats from Republicans on access to abortion, attacks on the LGBTQ community, and even threats to our democracy. That’s what’s at stake in this election.”
Craig was raised in Manchester on Crystal Lake in Ward 8.
She began her public service in 2007 when she won a seat on the Board of School Committee. In 2009, Craig won a seat as Ward 1 alderman.
She and her husband, Michael Craig, an attorney, have three children: William, Sarah, and Kathryn, all of whom attended Manchester public schools.
She is “fourth-generation Manchester” as she puts it, having grown up on Corning Road in the Queen City’s South End.