Voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the Manchester municipal elections, and both candidates in the top race on the ticket squared off Sunday in their final debate.
Mayor Joyce Craig’s bid for a third term is being challenged by former Republican state Rep. Victoria Sullivan.
While Manchester’s municipal elections are officially nonpartisan, candidates traditionally get the support of their political parties at the state and national level. Craig is a Democrat and has the support of the Democratic Party, while Sullivan enjoys the backing of the GOP.
Craig was at the WMUR studios in Manchester for the debate. Sullivan had to participate remotely from an offsite location because of “COVID guidelines in the building,” WMUR political director Adam Sexton said, due to her unvaccinated status.
Sullivan was asked if she took issue with public health information being made public.
“I think every person's medical information is something that should be decided between them and their doctor,” she said. “I do understand why people are concerned, I understand the conversations, but it is unusual territory for us as Americans.”
Craig was asked if she thought a candidate for public office should have to disclose their vaccination status or any other health information.
“I absolutely do,” said Craig. “We are going through a worldwide pandemic and it is critical that a leader of the largest city in New Hampshire, and a leader throughout the country leads by example,” said Craig. “The only way we are going to get through this pandemic is if we increase vaccinations across our country.
"Since I have been mayor and since we’ve been dealing with the pandemic I have been at the forefront working with our health department to ensure our community understands that these vaccinations are free and they are safe.”
Craig was asked if she would support a vaccination mandate for city employees.
“At this point in time it’s not warranted,” said Craig.
The debate was recorded Friday morning and aired Sunday on WMUR’s CloseUp. The event was moderated by Sexton. He and WMUR political reporter John DiStaso alternated questions.
Sullivan was asked whether she agreed with an Oct. 13 vote by the New Hampshire Executive Council rejecting $27 million in federal funding to boost the state's vaccination efforts.
All four Republicans on the council voted against the funds, despite recommendations by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu to accept them. Sununu issued a statement after the vote saying it "showed a reckless disregard for the lives we are losing while they turn away the tools our state needs to fight and win this battle against COVID," Sununu said.
Sullivan said she is not anti-vaccine, and vaccines should be made available to any person that “needs it or wants it.”
“There were stipulations with receiving those funds, as there are with any bill or any funding. That made the executive council concerned,” said Sullivan. “I understand that as governor Sununu has a different set of responsibilities. I think they both made the best decision they thought was possible based on the information they had.”
Both candidates were asked about the issue of homelessness in Manchester.
"We've made great strides,” said Craig. “We've hired the first homeless coordinator, and she's made an impact since she's been here."
"It is not better," Sullivan said. "When I ran two years ago, the homeless issue was bad downtown. Now when I talk with people, they are concerned that the homeless issue has moved into their trails and their parks."
Another top issue for Manchester voters is education. Test scores released recently show 14% of Manchester students at or above proficiency in math, numbers below the state average.
"We instituted a new math and reading curriculum, the first comprehensive reading curriculum change in 15 years," Craig said. "We had extensive summer school programs, and anyone who needs a tutor can get a tutor. We made the health and safety of our students and staff our first priority."
Sullivan said test scores were low even before COVID hit, and educators should have had a plan in place to get students in classrooms quicker this school year.
"We should have been one of the first districts to come back. Instead, we were one of the last," Sullivan said.
In a one-question “lightning” round, both candidates were asked a yes or no question -- if elected, would they pledge to serve a full term and not seek a higher office in 2022?
Both candidates answered yes.
In 2017, Craig became the first woman elected mayor of the Queen City. Born and raised in Manchester, she began her public service in 2007, winning a seat on the Board of School Committee. In 2009, Craig was elected Ward 1 alderman.
Sullivan, a former state representative, served as the assistant majority leader in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
In 2019, Sullivan lost to Craig by 2,610 votes. In 2017, Craig defeated then-Mayor Ted Gatsas to become the first Democrat to be elected mayor in 14 years.
Following Sunday’s broadcast, Sam Lawrence, communications director for Craig’s reelection campaign, issued a statement declaring his candidate the winner of Sunday’s debate.
“Mayor Craig showed that the health and safety of Manchester have been and will continue to be her top priority. Over the past year and a half, Mayor Craig led the city through a once in a generation pandemic and is leading Manchester to recovery by promoting vaccinations and ushering in $360 million in new, private investment,” said Lawrence. “Additionally, crime decreased for a 5th year in a row, she is innovating Manchester’s public school curriculum, she allocated nearly $8 million towards affordable housing, and hired the city’s first Director of Homeless Initiatives.”
Michael Biundo, general consultant/senior advisor to the Victoria Sullivan for Mayor campaign, said Craig’s performance in the debate showed “just how incapable she is at ‘leading’ this city.”
“She also proved how much she’s lost touch with the people she claims to represent,” said Biundo. “Victoria Sullivan has knocked on thousands of doors and has personally talked with countless Manchester residents. They want to feel safe, they are demanding that their kids receive a quality education, they are calling for someone to finally solve the homelessness crisis, and they want a better Manchester for themselves and future generations. Victoria Sullivan has the heart, the ideas, the plans, and the guts to make the changes we need to save our city.”
New Hampshire GOP Chairman Stephen Stepanek said after the debate that “the failures of Mayor Joyce Craig will continue to plague the streets of Manchester as long as she remains in city leadership.”
“Crime and homelessness are on the rise, bringing to question the city’s safety,” said Stepanek. “Students are suffering from deteriorating school systems and parents are facing increasing economic pressures. Under Mayor Joyce Craig, this nightmare is a reality for Manchester families.”
New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley said post-debate that Sullivan “once again displayed that she is wholly unfit for office.”
“Buying into anti-vaccine conspiracy theories should have disqualified Victoria Sullivan from this debate before we even began,’ said Sullivan. “Once again, Mayor Joyce Craig demonstrated that the Queen City is in good hands. Sullivan on the other hand, showed that she is wholly unqualified to hold office. She has no experience whatsoever, no grasp of policy, and really no grasp of reality.”
Former mayoral candidate and at-large school board member Richard Girard, who lost to Craig and Sullivan in the municipal primary election, issued a release Friday urging voters to write him in for mayor at the polls Tuesday.
“If you’re a Democrat or an Independent who would have voted for me against Mayor Joyce Craig and won’t vote for Victoria, then send a message and write me in,” said Girard in a release. “If you’re a Republican who won’t reward Victoria’s slash-and-burn politics, send a message and write me in. If you were going to stay home or leave the mayor’s race blank, then come to the polls and write me in.”