Manchester’s two mayoral candidates traded shots Wednesday in their first debate of the 2021 campaign, less than two weeks before city elections.
Mayor Joyce Craig is being challenged in her bid for a third term by former Republican state Rep. Victoria Sullivan.
The two answered questions from moderator Scott Spradling on crime, economic development and homelessness, among other topics, during the hour-long debate hosted by the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce. Questions were submitted by Chamber members.
About 75 people attended the event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.
One of the biggest clashes involved the recent citywide revaluation, which saw the value of single-family homes rise 46%, with a median assessed value of $304,300. Commercial property rose just 14%, with industrial sites up 21%.
“When I’m knocking on doors, people are petrified over the revals,” said Sullivan. “The elderly are scared that they’re going to be booted out. Never mind the grants to help them renovate their homes. They’re afraid they’re not going to be able to pay their tax bill. They are scared to death that this mayor is going to keep riding up the taxes and they are going to be out on the street.”
“Ms. Sullivan is utilizing a revaluation that has to occur every five years by state law and state constitution as a political ploy,” Craig said. “This was done this year because it was the fifth year. It’s done every five years in the same way.”
Sullivan wore a mask for the duration of the debate, a situation she referred to as “the elephant in the room.” She said she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in August, a fact she kept private as a courtesy to her family.
“We live now in a society where your medical information is no longer your own,” said Sullivan.
“I have antibodies that protect me. That being said, we had asked if I could go maskless here because of that. I was told no. I am not anti-vaccine at all... I take COVID very seriously. I have lost close friends to COVID.”
Sullivan said she asked if Craig and Spradling would wear a mask during the debate, as per Saint Anselm College policy regarding off-campus visitors.
Spradling read a statement from debate organizers saying both candidates agreed to the terms of the event policy, including an option for candidates or speakers to go maskless when at the podium if proof of vaccination is provided.
Sullivan mentioned the city’s crime, opioids and homelessness in her opening statement.
Asked what her “future Manchester looks like,” Sullivan mentioned the city’s riverfront area and Arms Park.
“There’s all kinds of things we could do down there,” said Sullivan. “We could have food trucks, all kinds of entertainment. I would love to see a vibrant downtown, I want to see more businesses come in, more shops, but when I’m talking to people outside the city they do not come to Manchester. They’re afraid of our downtown area...they no longer visit.”
Craig said she pictures a “healthy and vibrant city.”
“A city where we have commuter rail, and rail trails that connect,” said Craig. “Strong schools, safe neighborhoods, a Millyard that is the global leader in emerging technology. A city that embraces and is proud of our diversity and a city that has housing for all families. A city where people want to live, work, start a business, raise their family and retire.”
Sullivan said she would fight to protect the tax cap, saying young families are fearful of high taxes.
“When we keep overriding the tax cap, as this mayor has done repeatedly, that raises the property taxes,” said Sullivan. “If we want to have young professionals come here we need to honor the tax cap and make our property taxes go down.”
“What Ms. Sullivan said is false,” countered Craig. “Every budget that I’ve presented as mayor has been at the tax cap. It has not been over the tax cap. I understand nobody wants to pay more taxes. I live in the city, I feel the same way, which is why we’ve actively gone after grants both on the school side and on the city side so we can do more in our city.”
In Manchester, the mayor is required to submit a tax cap budget to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, who may vote to override the tax cap. The mayor can then veto such a vote.
After the debate, both candidates got in some parting jabs.
“From my perspective, the leader of this city has to be positive and embrace our city,” said Craig. “Understand the challenges and have a plan to address those challenges, not on their own but working with the community and the nonprofits and the businesses here in the city. It’s really easy to complain but it’s hard work getting things done, and I have a record of getting things done and a plan that’s been put in place to address challenges and to build up our city.”
“I think people saw two very different candidates,” said Sullivan. “She has apathy for what’s happening in the city. She’s making the same promises she made two years ago. She’s not willing to look at the issues and take them on head-on. I am ready to fight for our city. I’m ready to fight for the kids. I’m ready to fight for the taxpayers and I’m ready to get the job done.”
While Manchester’s municipal elections officially are nonpartisan, candidates traditionally enjoy the support of their political parties at the state and national level. Craig has the support of the Democratic Party, and Sullivan is backed by the GOP.
State Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley said after the debate Craig won “by a landslide.”
“The Queen City overwhelmingly rejected Sullivan and her dangerous ideologies two years ago — we’re on track to do it again,” Buckley said. “Since her loss in 2019, she has aligned herself with the fringes of her party and extreme right-wing conspiracy theorists. During this debate, those disgusting conspiracy theories were on full display alongside her disastrous record.”
In 2019, Sullivan lost to Craig by 2,610 votes. In 2017, Craig defeated then-Mayor Ted Gatsas to become the first Democrat to be elected mayor in 14 years.
The municipal election takes place Nov. 2.