Mayor Joyce Craig will be sworn in for her third term as mayor of Manchester this week, but the inaugural ceremony won’t be open to the public because of the pandemic.
Craig will take the oath of office as mayor of the state’s largest city at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St.. The inaugural ceremony will include the swearing-in of other city officials, including aldermen, school board members and ward officials.
Diane Mercier, New Hampshire President of People’s United Bank, will act as the master of ceremonies. Members of the public may view the ceremony live on Manchester Public Television.
Each elected official will receive four tickets for guests. Everyone who attends is asked to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.
After the inauguration, Craig will preside over meetings of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the Board of School Committee at City Hall, where committee assignments for elected officials will be announced. The aldermen are expected to elect a board chair, while school board members elect a vice chair.
Aldermen are also scheduled to vote on proposed changes to the Rules of the Board.
The proposed changes are as follows:
• Rule 1 Regular Meetings & Rule 2A Public Participation. This would move the time of the regular board meetings back to 7 p.m., and incorporate the provision for public participation within the first 30 minutes of the regular meeting;
• Rule 11 Voting. This will require all aldermen to vote when a question is put forth unless they have a personal or financial conflict of interest pursuant to the City Charter. It also requires that when an aldermen abstains from a vote, they must state the conflict or reason for the abstention.
This rule would prohibit any board member with a conflict from participating in the discussion prior to a vote;
• Rule 19 Road Hearings. This change is being made at the request of the Solicitor’s Office, to maintain consistency with a recently amended state statute;
• Renumber all of the rules to remove the need for sub-rules, i.e. 2 and 2A, 16 and 16A, etc. and incorporate Rule 20A within Rule 20 as they both deal with layover nominations.
The proposed changes would result in there being 28 rules of the board.
The meeting will be the first since long-serving Manchester Alderman and State Rep. Barbara Shaw died late last month at age 79 following complications from a planned surgery.
Shaw had been an alderman for 12 years and was first elected to the state Legislature in 2000 as a Democrat representing Hillsborough County.
Before entering politics, she was a teacher and administrator in Manchester schools for 45 years.
Craig beat challenger Victoria Sullivan in the November general election 10,247 to 9016 votes, or 53% to 47%. There were 130 write-ins, and 156 ballots left blank.
Craig won eight of the city’s 12 wards.
Once the new officials are sworn in Tuesday, 10 of 14 seats on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and 12 of 14 seats on the Board of School Committee will be occupied by candidates supported by Democrats. A special election has yet to be scheduled to fill the vacancy in Ward 9.