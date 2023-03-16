Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig speaks with a reporter in her corner office at Manchester City Hall on Wednesday.

Saying the city is on a “good track moving forward” and the “timing is right for a new leader to take over,” Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said she will not seek a fourth term this fall.

“It was a bittersweet decision. It’s hard to put into words how much this job — being mayor of Manchester — has meant to me,” Craig, 55, said in an interview Wednesday at City Hall. “It’s the city I was born and raised in. I’m thankful for the trust residents placed in me, and I’ll always be a champion for Manchester.

Joyce Craig, Manchester's first female mayor, stands in front of a wall with photographs of former mayors at Manchester City Hall on Wednesday.