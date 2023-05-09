Crissy Kantor has won Manchester’s Ward 6 Alderman special election, city officials announced Tuesday night.
Unofficial results show 1,292 votes were cast in Tuesday’s special election, according to City Clerk Matt Normand.
Kantor received 725 votes, while challenger Maxine Mosley received 561, Normand said.
Kantor, 53, owner of Chill Spa on Hanover Street, said she was grateful for the support voters showed her at the polls.
“I’m honored to be the alderman for Ward 6, so we can do what’s right for the taxpayers, and come together and unite,” Kantor said after results were announced. “Let’s just do life smarter. Let’s bring back the joy. I’m gonna enjoy and be thankful for all the people who came out and voiced their concerns, to stand up and be heard. I’m a little overwhelmed, I just feel so blessed. We’re here to do God’s work.”
Official results are expected to be announced sometime Wednesday, officials said, after all paperwork is completed. After that, a two-day recount period must pass before the winner can be sworn in.
If the unofficial results stand, Kantor will replace former Alderman Sebastian Sharonov, who resigned Jan. 30, citing “enormous pressure” the war in Ukraine put on him physically and emotionally.
Kantor will serve the remainder of Sharonov’s term, which runs through Jan. 2, 2024.
New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley issued a statement saying while they are disappointed with the outcome, they are proud of the campaign run by Mosley, a retired educator of 43 years and former vice president of the Manchester Education Association
“She demonstrated a commitment to the values and priorities of the people of Manchester, and we are grateful for her dedication to public service,” Buckley said. “The NHDP remains laser focused on advocating for strong public services and responsible governance in our local communities and throughout the state.”
Sharonov congratulated Kantor on her win, calling it a “landslide.”
“Maxine Mosley wanted a referendum on the tax cap, and that’s what she got,” said Sharonov. “As evidenced by the results today, Ward 6 voters still overwhelmingly support the tax cap, and I am relieved to have Crissy succeed me as Alderman. Ward 6 is in great hands.”
Sharonov won the seat in a May 2021 special election following Elizabeth Moreau’s resignation. He defeated challenger Scott Britton, 503 to 489.
In a Union Leader interview, Kantor said she feels Manchester’s greatest strength is its people.
“We care about our city and the direction we’re headed,” said Kantor. “Hard-working blue collar families are the backbone of our city. Manchester is becoming increasingly diverse with a growing focus on the technology sector. There are opportunities abound. I realized my dream years ago, started a small business by myself and have been successfully growing it and employing members of our community. It is possible with hard work and dedication.”
“Our city can do better,” Kantor added. “We deserve better. We need to start holding ourselves accountable. To make a difference our mindset has to change. Let’s start speaking up, let’s start doing. Let’s get back to family values.”