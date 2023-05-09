Kantor wins special election
Buy Now

Crissy Kantor, seen here greeting voters outside the polls at the McLaughlin Middle School Tuesday morning, defeated Maxine Mosley in a special election to fill the Ward 6 seat on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. 

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Crissy Kantor has won Manchester’s Ward 6 Alderman special election, city officials announced Tuesday night.

Unofficial results show 1,292 votes were cast in Tuesday’s special election, according to City Clerk Matt Normand.

Mosley
Buy Now

Maxine Mosley waves to voters at the Ward 6 Polls at McLaughlin Middle School in Manchester on May 9, 2023. She lost to Crissy Kantor in a special election to the ward's seat on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Kantor
Buy Now

Crissy Kantor, candidate for Manchester Board of Aldermen, gestures to a voter at the Ward 6 Polls at McLaughlin Middle School in Manchester on May 9, 2023. She faced Maxine Mosley in a special election to fill Sebastian Sharonov's seat.