A likely candidate for at-large alderman in Manchester complained to the city that her potential opponent did not fill out financial disclosure papers properly, a charge he said is without merit.
Elizabeth Moreau, the former alderman who has told the Union Leader she plans to take on At-Large Alderman Dan O'Neil in this fall's city election, wrote in a complaint to the city solicitor that O'Neil had failed to list two companies with which he has been affiliated on his financial disclosure forms.
Moreau's complaint does not allege O'Neil directed any city business to these firms, only that he did not disclose any affiliation.
O'Neil said in a response to the city solicitor that he thought he had made the appropriate disclosures.
Moreau said O'Neil had not mentioned he was listed as a senior vice president with a Boston consulting firm. O'Neil said he was not aware he was listed as a leader of the firm.
"When I received your email, I was surprised to learn someone was representing that I held any position with the corporation," O'Neil wrote in a Friday response to the city solicitor.
He said he had consulted for the company in 2016 and 2017, but said that business did not touch Manchester.
The consulting firm, Haynes Associates, did not return a phone call Friday afternoon. On Friday afternoon, the firm's website did not list O'Neil, and there was no archive of earlier versions of the website.
Moreau also noted that O'Neil did not disclose an electrical contracting company on his 2020 disclosure form.
The 2020 financial disclosure form was filed just over a month after O'Neil incorporated the company in December 2019. O'Neil said he did not make any money from the company in its first weeks of existence, so he did not see fit to list it on his 2020 form. The electrical firm is listed on O'Neil's 2021 disclosure form.
In his letter to the city solicitor, O'Neil said he would file an amendment if she thought it was necessary. But he was dismissive of Moreau's complaint.
"Unless Ms. Moreau can produce a meaningful theory as to how I may have run afoul of the City Charter, I would encourage you to dispose of this matter in the way you dispose of other trash," he wrote.