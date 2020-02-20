HANOVER — The chairman and vice chairman of the Dartmouth College Republicans resigned this week after they claimed threats created a security concern for a scheduled appearance by U.S. Senate candidate Bryant “Corky” Messner.
Daniel Bring and Alexander Rauda claimed that online threats from unnamed liberals forced them to cancel Tuesday’s appearance by Messner, who was set to talk about the need for border security.
Now, Bring and Rauda have stepped down and the Dartmouth College Republicans board is in the process of rewriting its constitution, according to a report in The Dartmouth, the school’s newspaper.
Griffin Mackey, a Dartmouth College Republican spokesman, declined to discuss the resignations when contacted Thursday. He confirmed that the leadership structure for the organization is currently being reworked.
Mackey said the organization felt “forced” to cancel Messner’s event after receiving reports of potential violence from the now former chairman, Bring.
“In addition to this potential for violence, we also had to take into serious consideration the egregious tactics used in prior protests against speakers invited by the Dartmouth College Republicans,” Mackey said in the statement.
Messner supports building a border wall to “stop the flow of illegal drugs,” and he advocates for deporting all people in the country illegally who have criminal records.
Dartmouth College Republican Charles Schneider told The Dartmouth that Bring and Rauda excluded many members of the board from communications about the event and the cancellation.
Diana Lawrence, Dartmouth’s associate vice president for communications, said the school had no input into the cancellation. Messenger’s campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
The Dartmouth Democrats distanced itself from the protests reportedly associated with the Messner appearance.
“The Dartmouth Democrats have no knowledge of threats of violence against Mr. Messner or the Dartmouth College Republicans, and under no circumstance would we condone any,” the Dartmouth Democrats statement on the matter reads. “We condemn the racist rhetoric propagated by the event, and support the right to free speech by all parties involved, including those who were planning peaceful protests.”