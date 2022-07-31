The Democratic National Committee will delay its plans to reconfigure the presidential nominating calendar until after the November midterm elections, prolonging New Hampshire’s fight to maintain the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary status.
Committee members had been scheduled to make a decision this week during meetings in Washington, D.C.
“While much progress is being made … the best way to move forward is to finalize the Delegate Selection Rules and Call for the Convention next week so they can be voted on by the full body in September, but postpone a committee decision and DNC vote on the pre-window lineup until after the midterm elections in November,” Jason Rae, Secretary of the DNC, wrote in an email to DNC members over the weekend.
The DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, in a letter to party officials shared with the New Hampshire Union Leader on Sunday, explained they will delay any decision on which states' are recommended to be allowed to hold their presidential nominating primary during a pre-window ahead of March 2024, when all remaining states are allowed to start holding their primaries.
"Following the midterm elections, we will reconvene to update our evaluation of the applicant pool and work towards a final decision to present to the full DNC for a vote, which DNC leadership has assured us they will make happen as soon after the midterm elections as is possible," Rules and Bylaws co-chairs James Roosevelt, Jr. and Minyon Moore wrote in the memo.
Democratic Party officials earlier this year approved a plan requiring states that want to hold a primary ahead of the first Tuesday in March -- including Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina -- to apply for permission.
Last month, Democrats from the Granite State joined their counterparts from Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas and Washington in making presentations to the Rules and Bylaws Committee, making their cases to be among the first states to hold presidential nominating contests in the next presidential election.
Committee members have discussed making a number of changes, including replacing Iowa with a different Midwest state, and moving a more diverse state to the front of the pack.
Ray Buckley, chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, said Sunday that New Hampshire has a “long and proud history of building democracy and a great story to tell, and I’m grateful for the chance to tell it.”
“Granite Staters have demonstrated time and again that presidential candidates, no matter who they are, where they come from, or how much money they have, will get a fair shot here,” said Buckley. “I have the utmost confidence that we will retain our status as first-in-the-nation."
New Hampshire pundits have speculated replacing the state’s first-in-the-nation primary could hurt U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan's reelection chances this fall. Moving a decision on the matter until after the midterms eliminates those concerns.
Dante Scala, professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire, said the DNC may not have figured out its endgame yet.
“Obviously the delay won’t foreclose the possibility that the DNC plans to try to dislodge New Hampshire from its place at the front of the line, but wants to spare Senator Hassan the grief until after her election,” said Scala. “Of course, the delay might instead mean bad news for Nevada’s bid to go first. Nevada, like New Hampshire, also has competitive midterm elections, and perhaps the DNC does not want to deliver bad news to Nevada Democrats before the midterm. Or it could be that the DNC finds itself stuck in its own game of primary Jenga — move one piece, and create several other problems.”
On Sunday, Hassan’s official Twitter account tweeted New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary is essential “to keeping our party, our country, and our democracy strong.”
“For years, we have successfully defended challenges from both parties -- and we will do so again,” tweeted Hassan.