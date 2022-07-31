Bedford Polls
Suzanne Bergeron goes to vote at Bedford High School on March 8, 2022.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The Democratic National Committee will delay its plans to reconfigure the presidential nominating calendar until after the November midterm elections, prolonging New Hampshire’s fight to maintain the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary status.

Committee members had been scheduled to make a decision this week during meetings in Washington, D.C.