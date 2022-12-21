The head of the New Hampshire Democratic Party has accused the Democratic National Committee of punishing voters here, calling plans to change the party’s presidential primary schedule a “poison pill” that could hurt Democrats’ chances in future elections.
State Party Chairman Ray Buckley sent a letter to DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison Tuesday, saying new requirements adopted by the DNC earlier this month for states to participate in early nominating contests are impossible for the Granite State to achieve.
The DNC says New Hampshire must change the state law requiring that its presidential primary be first in the nation, an honored tradition since 1920.
The new rules also say New Hampshire must expand access to early voting.
“These provisions would effectively end the New Hampshire primary as we know it, removing it from the pre-primary window for the foreseeable future and depriving voters of a deliberative presidential process that prioritizes retail, face-to-face politics on a level playing field,” Buckley’s letter states.
A copy of the letter was sent to the New Hampshire Union Leader by the state Democratic Party.
“The DNC is requiring New Hampshire’s Republican governor, Republican Senate majority leader, and Republican House majority to comply with Democrats’ demands and move the date of the primary,” Buckley wrote.
“Already, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has declared the proposal: ‘dead on arrival.’ Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley echoed his sentiments, saying of the DNC’s request: ‘Not happening. Not happening at all.’ With these declarations, there is nothing that the New Hampshire Democratic Party can do to comply with the DNC’s demands.”
In the letter, Buckley pointed out that New Hampshire is the only early-nominating contest state being asked to change its laws to accommodate the party’s new rules. He said if New Hampshire loses its first-primary status, it would alienate independent voters and negatively impact Democrats in the Granite State.
“New Hampshire is a critical battleground state for Democrats — one that delivered to President Biden the votes he needed in the U.S. House and Senate to implement critical parts of his agenda like the Inflation Reduction Act. Our state will be critical to his re-election in 2024,” Buckley wrote. “It is our hope that the people of New Hampshire are not penalized by arbitrary and unfair requirements placed on them by the DNC, and that these requirements do not punish our Democratic delegation and President Biden in the elections to come.”
Earlier this month, national Democratic Party officials approved a calendar that calls for New Hampshire and Nevada to share a primary day that would follow South Carolina, with subsequent contests in Georgia and Michigan. The plan, backed by President Joe Biden, deprives the Granite State of its premier primary status.
By tweaking the lineup of primaries and caucuses, Biden cements his alliance with Black voters and makes it easier to win renomination, should he choose to run for re-election.
Biden finished fifth in the New Hampshire primary in 2020, notably leaving the state on primary day and flying to friendly South Carolina. The South Carolina primary revitalized his campaign, which led to his election victory over incumbent President Donald Trump.
All four members of the state’s Congressional delegation have come out publicly against the DNC’s plan.
In his letter, Buckley wrote that New Hampshire offers a unique process and atmosphere that makes all politics, even presidential races, local.
“It levels the playing field between household names and unknowns,” Buckley wrote. “To perform well in New Hampshire, candidates don’t need huge war chests, expensive media buys, private planes, or even name recognition. In the Granite State, every candidate gets a fair shot.”