Supporters of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plan to buy at least $25 million in television advertising in Iowa and New Hampshire between Labor Day and Halloween, hoping to reverse his summer slide in the polls after what they view as a strong first debate performance this week.

Senior officials for Never Back Down, the Republican super PAC funding most of the DeSantis effort, briefed donors on the broad outlines of the aggressive advertising investments during a Wednesday buffet lunch at a Milwaukee hotel before the debate. The first $13 million in television registrations was to begin by the end of the week, with subsequent purchases planned for New Hampshire.