Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 7, known as the “stop woke” bill, in Hialeah Gardens, Florida, on April 22, 2022. 

 Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/TNS

TALLAHASSEE — Instead of easing up on a two-year culture war in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis is doubling down on his anti-”woke” agenda as potential rivals for the GOP presidential nomination target him.

He’s surveying state universities and colleges for diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory programs, apparently to target them for budget cuts, as well as asking how much the schools are spending on gender-affirming care for transgender students.