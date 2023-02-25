ENTER-DILBERT-LEE-ENTERPRISES-CC

Scott Adams promotes his book "Dilbert and the Way Of the Weasel" in San Francisco on Oct. 22, 2002.

 Dan Rosenstrauch/Contra Costa Times/TNS

Newspapers across the United States have pulled Scott Adams's long-running "Dilbert" comic strip after the cartoonist called Black Americans a "hate group" and said White people should "get the hell away from" them.

The Washington Post, the USA Today network of hundreds of newspapers, the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the San Antonio Express-News and other publications announced they would stop publishing "Dilbert" after the 65-year-old cartoonist's racist rant on YouTube Wednesday. Asked how many newspapers still carried the strip, a workplace satire that Adams created in 1989, he told The Post: "By Monday, around zero."