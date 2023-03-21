Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess
Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess gives his 2023 State of the City Address at the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce's Luncheon at The Event Center in Nashua on March 21, 2023.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
NASHUA — In his state of the city address Tuesday, Mayor Jim Donchess chastised the state’s Executive Council for pumping the brakes on plans to expand passenger rail to the Gate City and Manchester.

Much of Donchess’ address to the Greater Nashua Chamber focused on the city’s future and its “family-oriented quality of life.”

