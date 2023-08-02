Manchester aldermen have tabled for a month a request from one of their own to eliminate language from a city ordinance he says hinders efforts by local police to remove homeless individuals from public property. The delay will allow them time to review similar regulations in two West Coast cities.

The vote to table came Tuesday night following a lengthy nonpublic session where aldermen huddled with City Solicitor Emily Rice behind closed doors, after about a dozen people spoke both for and against the proposed ordinance change.