The Attorney General’s Office has announced the names of three election monitors appointed to monitor and report back on the upcoming September primary elections in Windham, Bedford and Ward 6 in Laconia.
Attorney General John M. Formella announced Monday his department and the Secretary of State’s Office have sent letters of appointment for election monitors to Eugene van Loan, appointed to Windham; Eric Forcier, appointed to Bedford; and Bonnie Winnona MacKinnon, appointed for Laconia Ward 6.
The appointment of election monitors is authorized by state statute where the Attorney General makes a finding that there were significant defects in vote counting or the administration of elections.
The monitors are appointed to work with election officials and review the conduct of the upcoming election to ensure compliance with New Hampshire law.
They are appointed for the Sept. 13 primary election.
As previously reported, an election review in Windham election found administrative shortcomings and significant inaccuracies in vote counts due to the processing of incorrectly folded ballots in the November 2020 general election.
The Bedford election review found election officials inadvertently failed to count 190 absentee ballots in the November 2020 general election after a container of ballots was misplaced during election day processing.
The Laconia Ward 6 election review found that election officials inadvertently failed to count 179 ballots from 2020 elections that were cast but left in a ballot collection box, as well as some officials double-counting dozens of ballots in the November 2020 general election.
Laconia Ward 6 Moderator Tony Felch was directed by state officials to resign at the conclusion of the investigation
Election monitors are required by law to produce a report within 30 days of the Sept. 13 primary.