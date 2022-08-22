windham election audit

Election official Judith Strakalaitis inspects a ballot at the forensic audit of the November Windham election in Pembroke.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The Attorney General’s Office has announced the names of three election monitors appointed to monitor and report back on the upcoming September primary elections in Windham, Bedford and Ward 6 in Laconia.

Attorney General John M. Formella announced Monday his department and the Secretary of State’s Office have sent letters of appointment for election monitors to Eugene van Loan, appointed to Windham; Eric Forcier, appointed to Bedford; and Bonnie Winnona MacKinnon, appointed for Laconia Ward 6.