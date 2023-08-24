EMILY's List, a national group that backs Democratic women candidates who support abortion rights, announced Thursday it is endorsing June Trisciani for mayor of Manchester.
Trisciani is one of 16 women endorsed so far in EMILY's List’s Madam Mayor program, recently launched to support Democratic pro-choice women running for and serving in local executive office.
“June Trisciani has been a strong advocate for reproductive rights and a fighter for the Granite State for her entire career,” said EMILY's List President Laphonza Butler in a statement. “She’s invested in young people, small businesses, and vulnerable communities in order to ensure that everyone has the resources and support they need to thrive. At EMILY's List, we know just what a powerful difference mayors can make in the lives of their cities, and we are proud to endorse Trisciani for Manchester mayor because we know she will continue the good work she has done and ensure that Manchester remains a safe and prosperous community for years to come.”
Trisciani is the owner of j.ellen Design LLC, a residential and commercial interior design company. She was born and raised on the city’s East Side, where her parents still reside today. She and her husband, Jeffrey Rogers, live in Ward 1.
After obtaining her Master of Science in Business Education from Southern New Hampshire University, Trisciani spent several years teaching at the high school and post-secondary levels before working for various software companies in sales, engineering and operational positions. Looking for a more creative path, she decided to pursue a career in interior design.
After completing a certificate program at the Institute of Art and Design at New England College (formerly the NH Institute of Art), Trisciani opened j.ellen Design in 2008.
Considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, Trisciani — who had never run for elected office — topped the ticket citywide for an at-large aldermanic seat in 2021, pushing board Chair Dan O’Neil out of his 30-year seat and also handing former Fire Chief Dan Goonan a defeat.
Trisciani collected 8,244 votes, with Joe Kelly Levasseur reelected to another at-large term with 7,874 votes. Goonan was third with 7,783, while O’Neil placed fourth at 7,445.
In 2022, Trisciani mounted a write-in candidacy to become the nominee in Senate District 16 to replace Manchester Democrat Kevin Cavanaugh, who ran for Executive Council.
That bid came up short, with Manchester restaurant owner Keith Murphy winning the seat.
Voters will decide the Queen City’s next mayor this fall.
The municipal primary election will be held on Sept. 19, with Election Day on Nov. 7.