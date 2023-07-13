Familiar faces and political newcomers joined the parade of candidates headed to City Hall this week to file paperwork to run for office in the 2023 Manchester municipal primary election.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, 60 candidates have filed to run for offices running the gamut from mayor to moderator.
Three people have filed for the Ward 1 alderman seat — former Manchester public works director Kevin Sheppard, city planning board chair Bryce Kaw-uh, and Chris Morgan.
Former city fire chief Dan Goonan is running for Ward 2 alderman, while Tony Sapenza has filed to run for reelection to the Ward 5 alderman seat, putting to rest rumors he would be sitting this election out. He joins a crowded field in Ward 5, opposed by Kathleen Paquette, Marcus Ponce de Leon, and Richard Komi.
James Burkush is seeking reelection to the Ward 9 alderman seat. Jay Ruais remains the lone candidate to officially file to run for mayor, though that will change next week.
Three other candidates have declared their candidacies for mayor of the state’s largest city — Alderman-at-Large June Trisciani, Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart, and former state senator and current Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh. All three are expected to file in the coming days.
The two-week window for candidates to file papers to run for office in the 2023 Manchester municipal election opened Monday at 8 a.m. Declarations of candidacy will be accepted at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall during regular business hours until the filing period ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21.
Voters in each ward will select a mayor, two aldermen at-large, two school committee members at-large, one alderman, one school committee member and various ward officials, including a moderator, a ward clerk and three selectmen.
The municipal primary election will be held on Sept. 19 with the general election being held on Nov. 7.
The following candidates all filed paperwork to run for office as of 5 p.m. Thursday, July 13:
Citywide races
Mayor: Jay Ruais
Alderman At-Large: Dan O’Neil
School Committeeman At-Large: Jim O’Connell, Peter Argeropoulos
Ward 1
Alderman: Chris Morgan, Kevin Sheppard, Bryce Kaw-uh
Moderator: Aaron Losier
Clerk: Calley Milne
Selectmen: Paul Allard, Jim Townsend
School Committeeman: Suzanne Potoma, Julie Turner
Ward 2
Alderman: Daniel Goonan
Moderator: Nicholl Marshall, Philip Garang Aguot
Selectmen: Ronald Rose
School Committeeman: Sean Parr
Ward 3
Alderman: Patrick Long
Clerk: Karen Soule
Selectmen: Stephen Meno, Michael Soule
School Committeeman: Karen Soule
Ward 4
Alderman: Christine Fajardo, Mark Flanders
Moderator: Craig Donais
Selectmen: Vanessa Blais
School Committeeman: Leslie Want
Ward 5
Alderman: Kathleen Paquette, Marcus Ponce de Leon, Richard Komi, Tony Sapienza
School Committeeman: Jason Bonilla
Ward 6
Alderman: Crissy Kantor
Ward 7
Alderman: Ross Terrio, Patrick Long
Moderator: William Cote
School Committeeman: Christopher Potter, Brian Cole
Ward 8
Alderman: Edward Sapienza
School Committeeman: Jessica Spillers
Ward 9
Alderman: James Burkush
Moderator: Anne Burkush
Selectmen: Joan Flurey
Ward 10
Alderman: Bill Barry, James Mara
Moderator: Marie King
Clerk: Heidi Hamer
Selectmen: Daniel Charlebois, Debora Petrowski, Donna McQuade