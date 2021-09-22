Familiar faces and a few political newcomers survived races for alderman and school board at large seats in Tuesday’s municipal primary election in Manchester.
Official results released Wednesday show incumbent alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur topping the ticket with 3,557 votes, followed by former Fire Chief Dan Goonan with 3,475. June Trisciani received 3,398 votes and incumbent Dan O’Neil got 3,138.
The top four candidates for both alderman-at-large and school board will appear on the November ballot, all competing for two spots on each board.
Elizabeth Moreau finished fifth in the alderman-at-large race with 2,087 votes. Mary Georges received 1,156, Anthony Harris 550, and Winter Trabex (appearing on the ballot as Mark Dennis) received 316 votes.
“I’m very thankful to the great citizens of Manchester that voted for me,” said Levasseur. “I promise to continue to be the pesky question-asker I have always been and will always work hard to make government accountable to taxpayers.”
The former fire chief was the second-highest vote-getter in the city in his first campaign.
“I’m really kind of humbled by the whole thing,” Goonan said Tuesday. He said it was a strange feeling to be advocating for himself during the campaign, after years of advocating for the fire department and for the city.
Goonan said if elected, he wants to keep advocating for the city.
“I’m trying to put the ‘non’ back in ‘nonpartisan,’ Goonan said. “We need more people that are going to work together to find a common solution.”
Trisciani said Wednesday her campaign is ready to hit the ground running for November.
“I could not be happier with the primary election results and I appreciate the voters’ confidence in my ability to serve as alderman-at-large,” said Trisciani. “My team and I owe our strong showing to the volunteers and supporters who worked tirelessly to execute on our plan. It’s not over, and we look forward to meeting more voters over the next six weeks as we do our best to finish in the top two on November 2.”
Trabex issued a statement in defeat, expressing support for Trisciani, saying she believes she would make “an excellent alderman for Manchester.
“Although I was the last place vote getter for alderman-at-large, I have no regrets about my campaign,” said Trabex in a statement. “I got to meet a lot of really good people, learn a lot of new things, and help others when and where I could.”
For school board at large, official results show Jim O’Connell was the top vote-getter with 4,401 votes, followed by Peter Argeropoulos with 3,578, Will Infantine with 3,032, Joe Lachance with 2,923, and Steve Focht with 883.
“Let the message ring out, ‘The great city of Manchester is ready for great schools.’ Together we can make it happen,” said O’Connell on social media.
In Ward 8, Edward Sapienza won a special election to fill the aldermanic seat left vacant when Mike Porter resigned earlier this year. Sapienza received 603 votes, with Sean Sargent receiving 355 and Tom Katsiantonis receiving 201.