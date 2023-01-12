A federal judge has ruled to allow a lawsuit challenging New Hampshire’s “banned concepts” law can proceed.
The ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro means the consolidated case, consisting of two lawsuits challenging the state’s divisive concepts law — one filed by educators Andres Mejia and Tina Kim Philibotte, and the National Education Association–New Hampshire, and one from the American Federation of Teachers — moves into a discovery phase and further along towards a trial.
The two lawsuits were consolidated into a single case in March 2022.
The lawsuit focuses on concerns that the law discourages public school teachers from teaching and talking about race, sex, sexual orientation, disability and gender identity in the classroom.
In his ruling, Judge Barbadoro writes, “In sum, the amendments’ vague terminology, their lack of a scienter (culpable state of mind) requirement, and the possibility that teachers could be found liable for teaching a banned concept by implication, leave both teachers and enforcers to guess at what speech the amendments prohibit. Given the severe consequences that teachers face if they are found to have taught or advocated a banned concept, plaintiffs have pleaded a plausible claim that the amendments are unconstitutionally vague.”
The Republican-led Legislature attached what it called a Right to Freedom from Discrimination and Public Workplaces and Education to the two-year state budget trailer bill that Gov. Chris Sununu signed last June.
It bans teaching in elementary and high schools that any individual, by virtue of his or her race and sex, is “inherently racist” or the teaching that one race or sex is “inherently superior” to another.
Supporters maintain the aim is to prevent the teaching of discrimination. They also said it doesn’t ban discussing “as part of a larger course of academic instruction, the historical existence of ideas and subjects” such as racism in public schools.
Philibotte, the chief equity officer for the Manchester School District, and Mejia, the Exeter Region Cooperative School District director of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice, are among the plaintiffs in the case represented by ACLU-NH, and argue that the vague law is an unconstitutional chill on educators’ voices that prevents students from having an open and complete dialogue about the perspectives of historically marginalized communities.
“We have dedicated our careers to creating an education community where every student —including Black, Brown, and students of color, students from the LGBTQAI+ community, students with disabilities, and students from other historically marginalized identities — feel like they belong,” said Philibotte and Mejia in a joint statement. “This law chills the very type of diversity, equity, and inclusion work that is absolutely necessary to ensure that each student is seen, heard, and connected, especially as New Hampshire becomes more diverse. We are relieved that the court recognized that this should proceed, and we will continue to challenge this law.”