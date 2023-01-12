A federal judge has ruled to allow a lawsuit challenging New Hampshire’s “banned concepts” law can proceed.

The ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro means the consolidated case, consisting of two lawsuits challenging the state’s divisive concepts law — one filed by educators Andres Mejia and Tina Kim Philibotte, and the National Education Association–New Hampshire, and one from the American Federation of Teachers — moves into a discovery phase and further along towards a trial.