MANCHESTER — Four residents took part in a virtual public hearing on Mayor Joyce Craig’s fiscal year 2021 municipal budget Monday, offering comments via email.
The mayor’s proposed FY 2021 budget comes in at $366.7 million. It includes $163 million in spending on the city side and $183 million for the school district.
“When I first began preparing this budget, it was clear Manchester’s fiscal health was strong,” said Craig in her budget address, delivered via video from her home. “And while we’re faced today with implications of COVID-19 that are beyond our control, this budget enables us to address our challenges, and once this pandemic is over, continue to move our city forward. In addition to funding for the city’s public health and safety response to COVID-19, this budget focuses on investments in capital projects, infrastructure, and public safety, while also ensuring funds are allocated to support the future of the city — our students.”
Craig’s budget operates within the 2.1% tax increase outlined in the voter-approved tax cap; that offers about $4.6 million in additional property tax revenue over the previous fiscal year. Craig’s proposal contains a .049% increase in property taxes, resulting in the tax rate increasing 12 cents from $24.32 to $24.44.
City Hall was open for residents to participate in the public hearing Monday night, though no one attended. Four people emailed in comments prior to the public hearing.
Manchester state Rep. Mary Heath asked aldermen to support an override of the city’s tax cap, allowing the city to accept federal and state funds aimed at cushioning the blow on municipalities impacted by the response to COVID-19.
“People are struggling,” wrote Heath. “I’m getting calls from hardworking people every day who need help. You must override the tax cap to accept those funds.”
Lisa Howe asked aldermen to prioritize money for city schools. “Failure to adequately fund our schools is bad for our children,” wrote Howe. “It does not show an investment in our city.”
“Well-funded schools show an investment in the future of our city,” wrote Debbie Howe. “Better schools are better for our economic development and the health our our city overall.”
Craig’s school budget of $183 million covers all current programming and staff, and funds all collective bargaining contracts and salary agreements, including teachers. The budget invests $1.1 million in technology to improve infrastructure and increase access to devices, while providing for athletic uniforms, supplies and equipment as well as student services supplies, protocols and training. It also includes three professional development days for teachers, and $180,000 for one-time classroom supplies.
Craig’s budget includes a $3.395 million increase for the city side of the budget over Fiscal Year 2020. Non-property tax revenue is projected to increase $1 million over last fiscal year.