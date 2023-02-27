The field of candidates in the Ward 6 special election to fill a vacancy on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen has been set, with longtime Manchester educator Maxine Mosley up against Crissy Kantor, owner of Chill Spa on Hanover Street.
Aldermen have set a “winner-take-all” special election date of Tuesday, May 9, to fill the vacancy. The winner of the election will serve the remainder of the current term, which runs through the end of 2023. There will be no primary election.
Polls in Ward 6 will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Henry J. McLaughlin Middle School at 290 South Mammoth Road.
The deadline to file papers to run for the seat has passed.
Former Ward 6 alderman Sebastian Sharonov informed city officials and his colleagues on the board on Jan. 30 he was resigning his seat effective immediately, citing “enormous pressure” the war in Ukraine has put on him physically and emotionally.
In his resignation letter, Sharonov wrote that he is proud to have made a “positive impact on the lives of so many of my constituents.”
“Unfortunately, the number of events that occurred in 2022, specifically and to the biggest extent, the Russian invasion of Ukraine — as you know, my family being Ukrainian — put enormous pressure on me both emotionally and physically, which started affecting my ability to perform my duties as an Alderman to the best level,” Sharonov wrote. “Ward 6 citizens deserve outstanding representation at the City Hall, and it is imperative that I step down at this time and let someone else be a loud voice for their interests.”
A special election was held in 2017 for the Ward 6 seat — which former Alderman Elizabeth Moreau won — after Alderman Nick Pappas resigned when he and his family sold their home and moved.
Sharonov won the seat in a May 2021 special election following Moreau’s resignation.
Absentee ballot request forms for this election are now available on the city’s website, www.manchesternh.gov, and will be processed as soon as ballots become available in early March.