CONCORD — In a surprise move of historic proportions, the New Hampshire House of Representatives ended the battle over a two-year state budget Thursday by endorsing a Senate-passed proposal.
The key, 326-53 vote to pass the trailer bill (HB 2) to the state budget means the $15.2 billion spending blueprint goes to the desk of Gov. Chris Sununu, who said he would sign it.
“I think we have kind of made history,” declared House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, noting the approval vote on the budget was much higher than has typically been the case.
“This chamber deserves a lot of congratulations for this.”
In his statement, Sununu singled out for praise House and Senate leaders from both political parties for coming together behind this measure.
“This budget is a win for kids, families, taxpayers, state employees, and the entire state of New Hampshire,” Sununu said.
Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, on Wednesday night alluded to the prospect of convincing House leaders to go along with the changes the Senate had made.
One of the final amendments was to give a broad coalition of House members their proposal to require local and state law enforcement to alert the public about any federal immigration checkpoints they learn about.
Bradley’s tweak to that House-passed bill requires law enforcement to post a notice about the checkpoint on its website.
“I am hoping this helps us get to an agreement with those on the other side of the wall,” Bradley said referring to House leaders.
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire hailed that change, but Policy Director Frank Knaack said the group was disappointed that what remained in the final deal was an effort to crack down on illegal immigration and drug trafficking at the border with Canada.
“It is unacceptable that our lawmakers have passed a $1.4 million proposal in the budget to increase policing and surveillance near the northern border, and did so despite having no data to support the claims that people are crossing the border without authorization,” Knaack said.
“Worse, policies like this have been shown in study after study to actually make our communities less safe.”
Interest & Dividends Tax
Greg Moore, state director for the fiscally-conservative Americans for Prosperity, said the most positive development in this package is moving up the repeal of the state’s Interest and Dividends Tax by two years, to Jan. 1, 2025.
“The Granite State will now join the eight other states that don’t tax any income and will be the only one in the Northeast,” Moore said.
“At a time when other states, like Massachusetts, are punishing their citizens with ever increasing income taxes, we stand as a beacon to those who want to keep what they earn and keep government out of our pockets.”
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, said the final budget agreement is all the more impressive given it took place in a closely divided House.
“This was an inclusive process from start to finish, and this budget reflects our desire to meet the demands of our constituents and build consensus within the House and Senate,” Osborne said.
Senate Assistant Democratic Leader Becky Whitley of Hopkinton said she was most grateful the spending plan includes many new human service programs for working mothers known as the “Momnibus” bill.
“Budgets are the ultimate test of priorities, and I continue to be concerned that we balance our state budget on the backs of property taxpayers, all while giving away millions of tax handouts to our wealthiest Granite Staters,” Whitley added.
A dissident group of House Republicans and Democrats vainly tried to block the acceptance, hoping to get the House to do what it has always done, to vote to create a conference committee to negotiate differences between the two houses.
Rep. Michael Harrington, R-Strafford, said the Senate just approved its budget late Wednesday and House members did not have the time to review all the changes.
“This is supposed to be Concord and not Washington where we actually read bills before voting on them,” Harrington said.
First responder pensions
Rep. Stephen Pearson, R-Derry, a Manchester Fire Department lieutenant, attacked the package for dropping pension benefits for 1,800 first responders who had them cut back in 2011.
“Every single state dealt with pension problems from 2007-2012. Nobody else retroactively hurt their people — just us. That should tell you something,” Pearson said.
A major proponent of the restoration, Rep. Dan McGuire, R-Epsom, said the Senate could not swallow the 10-year, $250 million cost.
“This was simply sticker shock in the Senate; it was just too big of an ask,” McGuire said.
“We were too far apart to have a negotiation.”
The final budget plan creates a commission to study whether to make changes to the pension system to retain and recruit public employees.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester urged Bradley to quickly get the commission up and running so lawmakers could act on any recommendations later this fall.
Bradley said he was optimistic about reaching a compromise on this issue in the coming months.