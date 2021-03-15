First lady Jill Biden will travel to Concord to visit Christa McAuliffe School Wednesday as part of the administration’s “Help is Here” tour.
The White House announced Monday that while at the school the first lady will be joined by members of Christa McAuliffe's family.
The exact timing of the visit has yet to be announced.
According to the White House, the first lady’s trip will “underscore how the (American) Rescue Plan provides $130 billion to help schools reopen,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a briefing Monday.
In addition, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will take part in the cross-country tour this week to highlight the benefits of the $1.9 trillion plan.
The tour kicked off Monday with Harris visiting a COVID-19 vaccination site and culinary academy in Las Vegas, and Jill Biden heading to an elementary school in New Jersey.
The president will travel to Delaware County, Pa., on Tuesday, then head to Atlanta with Harris on Friday. Emhoff is scheduled to visit Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday.
During Monday’s press briefing, Psaki said the focus of the tour is to take time “to engage directly with the American people and make sure they understand the benefits of the package, how they can benefit from the package; and how it's going to help them get through this difficult period of time, and our economic recovery.”