First lady Jill Biden will travel to New Hampshire on Saturday as part of the administration’s "America's Back Together" tour celebrating the progress the U.S. has made against COVID-19.
The first lady's office confirmed late Tuesday that Biden will visit Portsmouth and Portland, Maine, on July 3, but did not specify when or where she would be speaking in each location.
Additional details are expected to be announced soon.
The first lady was last in New Hampshire in March, when she visited the Christa McAuliffe School in Concord as part of the administration’s “Help is Here” tour to tout the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief act.
As part of the same tour, on Saturday Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Las Vegas while President Joe Biden will be in Traverse City, Mich., with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.