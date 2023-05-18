Senate Judiciary Committee hold hearing for judicial nominees in Washington

Former New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney is sworn in to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a hearing to become a U.S. Circuit Court judge Feb. 15 in Washington.

Former New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney wrote to President Joe Biden that he is withdrawing his name from consideration for appointment to the First Circuit Court of Appeals amid strong criticism from both Democrats and Republicans.

In a letter dated Thursday, Delaney wrote, “At this time, I believe it is appropriate for me to withdraw my name from consideration for this position to advance the important work of the federal judiciary.”