Senate Judiciary Committee hold hearing for judicial nominees in Washington

Former New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney appears for a Feb. 15 confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on his nomination for a federal appeals court judgeship.

 SARAH SILBIGER/REUTERS

Former New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney is withdrawing his name from consideration to become a federal appeals court judge amid strong criticism from both Democrats and Republicans.

In a letter to President Biden dated Thursday, Delaney wrote, “At this time, I believe it is appropriate for me to withdraw my name from consideration for this position to advance the important work of the federal judiciary.”