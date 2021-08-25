A longtime Republican and conservative activist is endorsing Mayor Joyce Craig in her bid for a third term as mayor of the state’s largest city.
In announcing his endorsement, Victor Goulet — former chairman of the Manchester Republican Party and Concerned Taxpayers of Manchester — praised Craig’s leadership over her two terms in office.
“Mayor Joyce Craig demonstrates collaborative and non-partisan leadership that has served Manchester well over the last four years,” said Goulet, who served as the Manchester chairman for the presidential campaign for the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. “She led Manchester throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping residents safe, students supported, and businesses open. Her immediate actions developing guidelines, addressing questions, and providing free testing and vaccinations ensured the health and safety of our community. And throughout it all, she practiced sound fiscal management, getting through the pandemic with a $2.3 million city surplus.”
Craig said she was grateful to have Goulet’s support.
“Victor is a well-respected and thoughtful leader, and I appreciate his commitment to public service,” said Craig. “We both have a shared love for our city and care deeply about its future. As mayor, I have a proven track record of working across the aisle to make positive change — from making historic investments in infrastructure, passing the $43 million in American Rescue Plan funding, establishing a Housing Commission, and more.”
Craig, the 48th mayor of Manchester and the first woman to be elected to the city’s highest office, has previously been endorsed by the Manchester Police Patrolmen’s Association, the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors, Teamsters Local 633, SEIU Local 1984, EMILY’s List, and Democracy for America.