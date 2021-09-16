Former two-term Manchester Mayor Sylvio Dupuis announced has announced his support for Mayor Joyce Craig's bid for reelection, ahead of the Sept. 21 municipal primary election.
Dupuis’ endorsement comes on the heels of similar endorsements by several labor unions and former Manchester GOP Chair Victor Goulet for Craig, who is seeking a third term in office.
“I am enthusiastically endorsing Mayor Joyce Craig for re-election,” said Dupuis in a statement. “Her strong leadership of Manchester comes from her deep commitment to our community. Under Mayor Craig’s tenure, I’ve seen so much positive economic growth in our city, support of our school district, and a hands-on approach to tackling issues of public safety. With so much opportunity for the Queen City in the next two years, Joyce is the right person to continue the job.”
Craig thanked Dupuis for his support, referring to the former mayor as “a long time leader and champion for Manchester.”
“I admire Syl for his commitment to public service and his passion for the city of Manchester,” said Craig. “He is a man of integrity, wisdom and strength, and he builds consensus wherever he goes. I am grateful for his support.”
Dupuis served the city from 1972 to 1975 as mayor and has dedicated his time as a community leader, volunteer, and philanthropist.
In addition to his time as mayor, Dupuis served as president of the Catholic Medical Center, Commissioner of the New Hampshire Insurance Department, and Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.