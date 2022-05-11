Lech Walesa is greeted by former New Hampshire Congressman and former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Dick Swett and Katrina Lantos Swett, president of the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights & Justice, at their home in Bow on Wednesday. It was a stop on his United States tour for the Lech Walesa Institute.
Lech Walesa heads to another stop after he spoke of Ukraine, Russia and the role of the USA, during his tour of the U.S. for the Lech Walesa Institute to give to Ukraine support held at the home of Dick and Katrina Swett in Bow.
Lech Walesa, who served as Poland’s first democratically elected president after leading the anti-authoritarian Solidarity trade union movement and being awarded the 1983 Nobel Peace Prize, is speaking around New England this week.
Walesa spoke at Franklin Pierce University on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Bow home of former U.S. Rep. Dick Swett and Katrina Lantos Swett.
At the event, Walesa said that he believes we are ushering out the old Soviet era. He also talked about the failure of communism, and the need for new world leadership.
The former Polish president is set to address the state Legislature Thursday, and will receive an honorary doctorate from New England College during its commencement ceremony Saturday.
The tour includes several other stops in New England. Walesa is raising money for the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.