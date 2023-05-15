Former state Rep. Douglass Teschner, the New England co-director of Braver Politics, an initiative of Braver Angels, a citizens' organization “uniting red and blue Americans in a working alliance to depolarize America,” stands in his West Lebanon home on May 10 with a bust of Abraham Lincoln. Words from the 16th president’s first inaugural speech inspired the original name of Braver Angels, which was founded in 2016 as Better Angels.
WEST LEBANON -- Born from the polarization of the 2016 presidential election and inspired by the words of Abraham Lincoln, Braver Angels is working to improve the national discourse on many things, with two former state representatives, one a Republican, the other a Democrat, doing their part in New Hampshire.
Braver Angels, according to its website at braverangels.org, was formed in South Lebanon, Ohio, in December 2016 as Better Angels after America “suffered one of the most divisive elections in our history,” that between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton, whom he defeated.
The founders of Braver Angels believed that Americans could still disagree respectfully and find common ground, but they soon learned that their organization’s moniker didn’t fully convey the challenges ahead.
In closing his first inaugural address on March 4, 1861, Lincoln, with the opening shot of the Civil War just a month and eight days away at Fort Sumter, appealed to “the better angels of our nature.”
Four years after forming, Better Angels changed its name to Braver Angels “to reflect the courage needed to bridge the divide.” It again summoned the spirit of Lincoln “to pursue a more perfect union, ‘with malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right.’”
Braver Politics is an initiative of Braver Angels and its goal is to fix America’s “broken” political system.
There have been three Braver Politics workshops held in the Granite State since 2021, one each for House members and leadership, and one, through the Secretary of State’s office that reached 275 moderators, clerks and election officials via the internet.
A “Red/Blue” workshop for 24 House members, equally divided between Democrats and Republicans, is scheduled for May 16.
A common thread and familiar face among the workshops is Douglass Teschner, a Republican from West Lebanon who served six terms in the New Hampshire House and two years as assistant secretary of state.
The national discourse, he said during a May 10 interview at his home, has “come down to two things” conversation or confrontation, with the latter being the product of avoiding the former.
While the larger Braver Angels is a nationwide effort that includes New Hampshire, the Granite State is “at the cutting edge” in promoting Braver Politics, he said.
He recalled his first Braver Politics workshop and how, when it ended after lawmakers shared and learned about each other for three hours, he walked away thinking “it was the best day of my life.”
The workshop participants were able to talk to and empathize with each other as persons, not partisan politicians. Teschner said there are many causes of polarization, including social media, mainstream media, and “conflict entrepreneurs” who make money by putting Americans at each other’s throats.
He is sanguine about the fact that what Braver Angels is trying to do is “really hard,” but noted that some people are being attracted to the organization because they worry about a second civil war.
Patricia Higgins, a Democrat from Hanover who served in the House from 2012-2018, said that after “years of burying my head in the sand,” she was intrigued by an invitation to a Braver Angels program.
The invitation said in part that Braver Angels programs “are most productive when they include participants with a wide variety of political views.”
Those words, she said in a May 10 email, “signaled to me that BA would not suggest a Pollyanna approach. I reached out to a Republican representative I'd worked with, and she attended. Shortly afterward, I humbly embraced the 'braver' part of the name.”
Higgins said she and Teschner are ready to work with any group, including but not limited to boards of selectmen and planning and school boards, that wants to learn about depolarization.
Braver Angels is “a movement for civic renewal,” said Teschner, who conceded that the message may not touch everyone equally and that Braver Angels will always be a work-in-progress.
“It’s not about the summit, it’s about the climb,” he summed up. “Everyone is entitled to dignity and respect and most people agree upon that in principle.”