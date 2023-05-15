Former State Rep. Douglass Teschner
Former state Rep. Douglass Teschner, the New England co-director of Braver Politics, an initiative of Braver Angels, a citizens' organization “uniting red and blue Americans in a working alliance to depolarize America,” stands in his West Lebanon home on May 10 with a bust of Abraham Lincoln. Words from the 16th president’s first inaugural speech inspired the original name of Braver Angels, which was founded in 2016 as Better Angels. 

WEST LEBANON -- Born from the polarization of the 2016 presidential election and inspired by the words of Abraham Lincoln, Braver Angels is working to improve the national discourse on many things, with two former state representatives, one a Republican, the other a Democrat, doing their part in New Hampshire.

Braver Angels, according to its website at braverangels.org, was formed in South Lebanon, Ohio, in December 2016 as Better Angels after America “suffered one of the most divisive elections in our history,” that between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton, whom he defeated.