Lincoln Soldati, former Strafford County Attorney, mayor of Somersworth and U.S. Congressional candidate, died Sunday of stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Soldati placed himself in hospice after being diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer at Mass General Hospital, a family member said in an email. He went to Hyder Family Hospice House, on the grounds of Strafford County Complex where he first made his name as Strafford County Attorney.