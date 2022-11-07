Lincoln Soldati, former Strafford County Attorney, mayor of Somersworth and U.S. Congressional candidate, died Sunday of stage 4 esophageal cancer.
Soldati placed himself in hospice after being diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer at Mass General Hospital, a family member said in an email. He went to Hyder Family Hospice House, on the grounds of Strafford County Complex where he first made his name as Strafford County Attorney.
Soldati served nine successive terms as Strafford County Attorney, establishing Strafford County’s first Victim Assistance Program, and providing training on criminal justice for judges, attorneys, police, medical personnel and rape crisis counselors, and also educating college and high school students.
He was a frequent visitor to the Statehouse in Concord, testifying on various issues, famously initiating legislation to transfer the cost of the rape examination kit from the victim to the state.
He authored several sections of New Hampshire statutes related to sexual assault, child abuse and neglect, and domestic violence.
Soldati was the lone prosecutor to testify for the repeal of New Hampshire’s death penalty. When he left the Strafford County Attorney’s office after 18 years to enter private practice, he received accolades from the Strafford County Bar Association, the Hillsborough County Attorney’s office, the New Hampshire House of Representatives and Gov. John Lynch.
He served eight years on the Somersworth School Board, and in 2009 was elected Mayor of Somersworth.
In early 2016, he worked in Palestine mentoring young public defenders, and later that year, he drove to Standing Rock to help the Sioux Nation fight for its water rights in North Dakota, whose values reinforced his lifelong mission “to be of use.” When he returned to the state, he became an Uber driver in 2017, then was a candidate for U.S. Congress in the primary in the 1st District to replace Carol Shea Porter.
The Soldati family asks that in lieu of flowers, friends consider supporting his longtime favorite organization, HavenNH, which offers violence prevention and support services. www.havennh.org
Family members said for a final celebration, Lincoln asked to have loved ones gather to dance to his favorite music, break bread and share memories.
The family is hosting a potluck event, “The Party of Life for the Life of the Party, Lincoln Soldati” Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. at the Somersworth VFW, 43 High St. in Somersworth.