FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speak at midterm election rallies

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speak at midterm election rallies in November in a combination of file photos. 

 Gaelen Morse, Marco Bello/REUTERS

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Four miles down an oceanfront highway from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, more than 100 influential Republicans gathered at a luxe resort this weekend for cigars, cocktails and plenty of face time with the former president's chief GOP rival: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. "WELCOME TO THE FREEDOM BLUEPRINT," blared a sign welcoming donors, influencers and lawmakers.

They mingled Friday at the Four Seasons ahead of discussions hosted by DeSantis's political committee on "election integrity," border security and "medical authoritarianism," according to an agenda reviewed by The Washington Post. It all unfolded a day after a much smaller candlelight dinner fundraiser held at Mar-a-Lago for the super PAC supporting Trump's White House bid - a group with less cash than the DeSantis committee in its coffers at the end of last year.