Bolduc says he's the 'outsider' that scares Sen. Maggie Hassan the most
Retired, Brig. Gen. and two-time U.S. Senate Republican candidate Don Bolduc of Stratham said he's an "outsider" who will challenge the leadership in both political parties if voters send him to Washington.

MANCHESTER — Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc of Stratham went into the only televised debate as the Republican frontrunner for the U.S. Senate and came out the other side largely unscathed.

Bolduc’s closest challenger, Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem, continued to avoid launching any attacks against Bolduc, instead casting himself as a trusted fiscal conservative who can get things done.

Smith criticizes both Bolduc and Morse
Republican U.S. Senate campaign Kevin Smith said both GOP rivals Chuck Morse and Don Bolduc would be weak candidates to go up against U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
Morse says he's proven conservative who can get results
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Chuck Morse said he's got the proven track record of accomplishment as a 20-year lawmaker at the State House.