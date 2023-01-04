Homeless
A couple walks towards the Families in Transition Adult Emergency Shelter on Manchester Street in Manchester, where a homeless encampment has been growing.

Frustration over the homeless crisis in Manchester reached the boiling point this week, with one alderman suggesting Police Chief Allen Aldenberg should resign if he isn’t prepared to have officers move people and tents off downtown city sidewalks.

The angry tirade by Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur at City Hall on Tuesday night followed more than an hour of public comments by business owners, who say a growing homeless encampment outside the Families in Transition shelter on Manchester Street is hurting their livelihoods.