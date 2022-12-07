Frustration over the homelessness crisis in Manchester reached a boiling point between city officials and members of the public this week, with both sides voicing concerns for the safety of unsheltered individuals as winter approaches.
The discussion, which paused for a two-minute recess Tuesday as things got heated, included Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur asking whether the city could ship homeless individuals off to another state, a la Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending two planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, if homeless shelters in New Hampshire are full.
“Massachusetts can’t take some of these people?” Levasseur said. “They found a place for 50 people that landed in Martha’s Vineyard, and found it within 23 hours.”
Mayor Joyce Craig said the city can’t make people do things they don’t want to do. “We’re not going to just gather people onto a bus and bring them somewhere, but if someone has a safe place and shelter for them to be in an environment that is better than where they are, we will work with them to get them there.
“I would suggest that, if you haven’t, that you go out and talk to individuals living in an encampment or living outside and see if they want to go to Massachusetts,” Craig said. “I don’t think anyone is going to say yes.”
The discussion began with members of the public addressing the growing number of tents on the sidewalk outside the adult emergency shelter operated by Families in Transition on Manchester Street. City police and officials say the tents are on the sidewalk legally.
‘Tent city’
Dam Wright, a homelessness activist, said “it’s bad out there.”
“We have a literal tent city in front of the shelter now,” Wright said. “Some people are calling it ‘Craigville.’ I didn’t start that. It’s a whole lot of people.”
Wright said the encampment consists of about 50 people set up on about 1,200 square feet of sidewalk.
“That’s less than 6 by 10 (feet) per person of total space, for themselves and their belongings,” Wright said. “This is a huge problem. Affordable housing? Most of the people out there can’t afford anything. Put them in housing first.
“You want to get out of the addiction problem, you want to get out of the crime problem, you want to get out of the homeless problem, we’ve got to get these people into housing. If we can’t have that, we need a better spot than the sidewalks in front of the shelter.”
Wright went on to say that while no one has died in any Manchester encampments so far this fall, two people had died in the shelter. Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg confirmed one death at the shelter occurred and is under investigation, saying foul play is not suspected.
‘An outcast’
Kelly McAndrew, who has criticized the city’s response to the homelessness issue at several meetings, spoke out once again during this week’s public comment.
“A few questions that I know I’m never going to get a straight answer to, but might put a small thought in your head as you try to nestle in your warm and cozy beds tonight,” McAndrew said.
“Where can I get something to eat today? Where can I go to the bathroom? Where can I get some medical attention without having insurance? Where can I get treated like a human being and not an outcast? Certainly not here in Manchester.”
Aldermen recently received an update on homelessness initiatives in the city. Families in Transition operates an emergency shelter at 199 Manchester St. with a capacity of 138 people. FiT also runs a family shelter with 15 units, four of which are controlled by the city’s welfare department.
Waypoint recently opened a 14-bed young-adult shelter for ages 18 to 25. 1269 Café has capacity for 16 adult men participating in its programs.
1269 Café operates a warming station at its 456 Union St. facility from Dec. 1 through March 31, which can accommodate 53 people. 1269 Café has the ability to flex up to 70 on a short-term basis “in extenuating circumstances,” city officials said.
Fire officials said the city will open a warming station at the William B. Cashin Senior Activities Center when capacity at FiT and 1269 “have been exceeded and temperatures or a combination of winter weather factors dictate the need.”
A warming station by definition is a short-term, limited duration, no-services facility that becomes operational when temperatures or a combination of precipitation, wind chill and temperatures become dangerous. The purpose is to prevent death and/or injury from exposure to the elements.
‘Homelessness alderman’
Alderman Pat Long voiced frustration with a lack of response by the state, while defending work the city has done.
“I’m a homelessness alderman,” Long said. “As an alderman, I have all my little things to do. However, I get a lot of calls. I think we can use help with ideas, I haven’t heard any ideas. I need some ideas. I am willing to work with anybody. I’m still waiting to hear those.”
Craig said the city has spent millions on the issue of homelessness, and local organizations like 1269 Cafe are doing what they can to help.
“I feel like some of the individuals who are coming and speaking are talking to myself and this board like we like what’s happening, or we’re proud of what’s happening,” Craig said. “Homelessness is a very complex issue, and none of us want anybody living outside. It is inhumane. We don’t want this, and we are doing everything we can to help the situation.”
Craig said Tuesday night there were two beds at the shelter “right now” and “there’s capacity at the warming station.”
“So there are warm places for individuals that are without a house to go in the city of Manchester, and they are choosing not to.”