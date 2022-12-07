Homeless encampment: Sweeping the street
Kalee Chaput sweeps the street in front of her tent at the homeless encampment near the Families in Transition adult shelter on Manchester Street in Manchester.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Frustration over the homelessness crisis in Manchester reached a boiling point between city officials and members of the public this week, with both sides voicing concerns for the safety of unsheltered individuals as winter approaches.

The discussion, which paused for a two-minute recess Tuesday as things got heated, included Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur asking whether the city could ship homeless individuals off to another state, a la Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending two planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, if homeless shelters in New Hampshire are full.