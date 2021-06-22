Former Manchester mayor and current District 4 Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas announced on Twitter Tuesday night he will not be throwing his hat into the mayoral race this year.
Rumors of a possible run had swirled since Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur posted on social media that Gatsas, who served four terms as mayor from 2010-2018, was mulling another run.
But on Tuesday, Gatsas took to Twitter to say he won’t be a candidate for mayor in 2021.
“After thoughtful consideration with my family, I have decided at this time that I can continue to do my part for Manchester by remaining in my current role of executive councilor,” Gatsas tweeted.
“Make no mistake, I believe Manchester is in desperate need of change in City Hall and voters would be wise to consider their alternatives to the status quo when going to the polls in September and November.
"Thank you to everyone for their belief in me and our great city. Better days are ahead, and I look forward to doing my part at this time as executive councilor.”
Incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig is seeking reelection to a third term in office, while Craig’s 2019 mayoral opponent, Victoria Sullivan, and former alderman and school board member Rich Girard have both announced campaigns to unseat her.