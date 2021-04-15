And then there were two.
The number of candidates officially in the running to become mayor of Manchester in 2021 doubled Thursday, as former at-large school board member Rich Girard announced his candidacy.
Girard joins former state Rep. Victoria Sullivan in the pool of candidates, after the 2019 mayoral candidate announced her intention to run again on Monday.
Incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig has yet to declare whether she will seek a third term in office, though a decision is expected in the coming weeks.
Girard launched an exploratory committee a few weeks ago following news reports of his interest in running. Citing positive feedback from those news stories, and feedback collected through a survey at his www.girardformayor.com, website, Girard believes the time is right for a run, saying it’s “past time for the city of Manchester to get a handle on the many and serious issues that have festered and worsened in recent years.”
“Manchester’s facing serious issues that threaten its quality of life and viability as a community,” said Girard “It’s clear from the feedback in our survey that people are worried and believe the city is headed fast in the wrong direction. After thirty years of involvement with city issues and government, I believe I bring a unique combination of knowledge, experience and skills that will enable me to lead on the issues facing the city and just simply get some important things done.”
Democrats wasted little time going after Girard, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley saying that in less than a week “two of the most laughable, extreme, out-of-touch candidates” will “race to the fringe” against Craig.
“This time we have Rich Girard, who voters roundly rejected two decades ago, and is now planning to run again in a race he will almost certainly lose,” said Buckley. He engaged in voter fraud conspiracy theories, he has defended anti-trans discrimination, he wants to defund our public schools, and has spread dangerous anti-mask, anti-public health disinformation. All in all, he is a fringe right-wing candidate who doesn’t deserve anyone’s time or attention.”
“With Rich Girard announcing his campaign for mayor of Manchester, it is clear that we will see a race to the bottom by two candidates trying to stop the strong leadership we have seen from Mayor Joyce Craig over the last 2 terms,” said state Rep. Manny Espitia, president of the NH Young Democrats. “Between Rich's many years spreading election fraud conspiracy theories to his dangerous anti-public health positions during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Girard candidacy goes against the values of young people in Manchester and this state.”
New Hampshire Republican Party chairman Stephan Stepanek said the fact two people have already come forward to run for Craig's mayoral seat indicates the incumbent has "repeatedly failed the people of Manchester."
"The New Hampshire Republican Party will work with the Manchester GOP to educate Manchester voters as to how taxes, crime, and homelessness has skyrocketed under Mayor Craig's crippling leadership," said Stepanek. "Granite Staters will surely hold her accountable this November, and we look forward to electing the Republican candidate Manchester primary voters choose to support in their run against her.”
Sullivan said voters she has talked with are ready for a “political outsider” ready to “roll up her sleeves” to be mayor.
“They’re tired of partisan career politicians and longtime city insiders who talk in tested sound bites and offer nothing more than division and the failed status quo,” said Sullivan. “My blue collar family is like so many in this city, and especially as we rebuild from the impact of Covid-19, we need a leader who can relate to the challenges facing every day Queen City residents. That’s why I am confident that our message will resonate and be well-received in all corners of Manchester as we continue through this campaign.”
Girard said between now and the candidate filing period in July he will release detailed plans and proposals designed to “fix what’s broken” and help the city “overcome its many challenges.”
Girard, 51, served two terms as an at-large member on the Manchester school board. He was first elected in 2015, and won a second term in 2017. He did not run for re-election in 2019.
Girard previously served a term as an alderman at-large on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, from 1998 to 2000.
Girard is a 1987 graduate of Manchester High School West in 1987, and earned his A.B. in political science from Boston College in 1991.
After college, he served as campaign manager during Raymond Wieczorek's successful mayoral bid, then served as his Wieczorek’s assistant from 1992 to 1997.