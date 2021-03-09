A former Manchester at-large school board member says he is “strongly considering” a run for mayor, after hearing from residents concerned with the “direction” the city is headed in.
Rich Girard said he expects to know by April 15 Tax Day whether he will officially declare for the Queen City’s corner office. A source with knowledge of the situation said Girard -- who unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2001 against Bob Baines -- is “leaning” towards running.
“In talking with people about this, the support I’ve received is encouraging,” said Girard. “People are looking for a change.”
Incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig is currently serving the second year of her second term in office. Lauren Smith, Craig’s chief of staff, said Tuesday a decision on whether the mayor will seek a third term is expected in the next month or so.
"Right now, Mayor Craig is focused on ensuring our community is on track for COVID-19 vaccinations, supporting our residents and small businesses, and preparing for the upcoming FY 2022 budget," said Smith.
Girard, 51, served two terms as an at-large member on the Manchester school board. He was first elected in 2015, and won a second term in 2017. He did not run for re-election in 2019.
At the time, Girard told a Union Leader reporter he opted against seeking re-election because he wanted more time at home with his family. He also said politics factored into his decision, claiming the school board had become a “political operation” during Craig’s tenure in office.
Less than two years later, he’s mulling a run for mayor. What’s changed?
“I’ve enjoyed my time away from the school board,” said Girard. “I finished two dozen books, spent time with my family, and manage my business through COVID. But the phone calls I get from people, they are concerned about the direction the city is headed in and a desire for change.”
“I think people are looking for someone who isn’t afraid to do what needs to be done, or say what needs to be said,” said Girard. “Someone to right the ship.”
Girard previously served a term as an alderman at-large on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, from 1998 to 2000.
Girard is a 1987 graduate of Manchester High School West and earned his A.B. in political science from Boston College in 1991.
After college, he served as campaign manager during Raymond Wieczorek's successful mayoral bid, then served as his Wieczorek’s assistant from 1992 to 1997.
He and his wife Jennifer have been married for 24 years. The couple has two sons, ages 21 and 10, and three daughters, ages 20, 18, and 9.
In the 2019 mayoral election, Craig topped Victoria Sullivan, a former state representative, by nearly 3,000 votes to earn a second term.
On Tuesday, Sullivan said she continues to hear from supporters nearly two years later, but stopped short of saying she will run again.
“I am truly humbled by the continued outpouring of support and encouragement from residents all across Manchester,” said Sullivan. “I will always be a voice for the hardworking people of our city and look forward to making a decision on how I can continue to make a positive impact in the near future.”