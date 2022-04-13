CONCORD — A proposed $100 million InvestHousing Fund will support building “thousands and thousands” of new affordable housing units across the state, Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday.
Flanked by business leaders, housing advocates and state officials, Sununu urged the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee on Friday to endorse using federal American Rescue Plan Act money for the plan so it could be ready to begin this June.
“Even $100 million is really only getting us started to where we need to be, but this is an awesome start,” Sununu said at a news conference in the Executive Council chambers.
Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell said projects with at least an “affordable housing component” will be eligible to seek support.
“This is a once-in-a–lifetime investment that is to deal with the crux of the workforce issues we face right now,” Caswell said.
Brien Murphy, co-owner of Boyce Highlands Inc. in Concord, said the maker of hardwood moldings is down 10 employees and that he plans to further add staff because the firm bought a second business, Highland Hardwoods in Brentwood.
“With very limited housing, it is very difficult to attract workers,” Murphy said.
Over in Jaffrey, MilliporeSigma employs 1,200 making pharmaceutical production equipment.
Senior Director David Nichols said the company has gone to great lengths to find housing for workers.
“We have had as high as 80 people in temporary housing for months and months at a time to find (permanent living) space for them,” Nichols said. “Hopefully this will be a catalyst for the entire region to try and find some solutions.”
Sununu recalled that as CEO of the Waterville Valley resort in 2016 he canceled some campaign events during his first run for governor so he could buy a dormant hotel to turn it into temporary housing for workers.
“I have lived that exact situation. We took it off the rental market,” Sununu said, adding that new stick-built homes and apartments are what New Hampshire needs rather than projects that shoehorn housing into vacant, less ideal spaces.
Sununu: Money will go fast
Sununu has no doubt this money will go out fast. With a 0.6% vacancy rate statewide, these new housing units won’t stay unoccupied for long once they’re built.
“When you develop these properties, they will be filled,” Sununu said. “They will be waiting maybe hours to fill out all of these units.”
The plan is to use $40 million of the grant for communities and $60 million for developers, including $10 million for the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority.
Caswell said the authority is working on supporting 1,200 to 1,500 new affordable housing units.
“Hopefully we can get this stood up quickly enough to help make those a reality,” Caswell said.
The grants will be to provide the “last money in” needed to complete a project, he said.
Since becoming president and CEO of the Business & Industry Association, Mike Skelton has been crisscrossing the state, meeting with BIA members.
“Housing is the first or second thing that comes up with everyone, regardless of the industry, size of the company or where they are located in New Hampshire,” Skelton said during an interview.
“We used to talk about this as a challenge; it’s a crisis now, and it’s going to take many creative efforts like this one to really make a difference.”
Cities and towns will compete for $30 million to receive aid of $10,000 per unit up to a total of $1 million for each community.
This will support 3,000 new affordable housing units, the governor said.
Caps for towns, developers
Another $5 million would help local officials update their planning or zoning ordinances, and $5 million could be used to demolish buildings to make way for new housing.
Sununu spoke of an exchange he had with local officials in Warren at the recent ribbon cutting of a Dunkin’ franchise there.
“They said, ‘We’ve heard there’s going to be $100 million for affordable housing. What about that?’ and they pointed to a vacant lot that is their prime spot to build affordable housing,” Sununu said. “I believe in local control, and I want this tailored to meet each individual community’s needs.”
For-profit and not-for-profit developers would compete for part of the $50 million to build projects with at least five units of multifamily housing that are at or near construction.
These grants will be capped at $3 million per project. The developer must at least match the state grant with their own spending.
Housing for disabled is a priority
A spokeswoman for the New Hampshire Democratic Party said Sununu is trying to claim as his own the work of the all-Democratic congressional delegation that got the ARPA money.
“Sununu said he would have voted ‘no’ on the American Rescue Plan, but that hasn’t stopped him from taking credit for this funding,” Monica Venzke said.
“No matter how he tries to spin this to the press today, one thing is clear — Sununu has failed to alleviate New Hampshire’s housing crisis, and Granite Staters are paying the price,” she said.
Sununu said another priority is to support construction so that more individuals with disabilities can live on their own.
“Independent living opens up all those doors, not just for the individual but the entire family,” Sununu said.
ABLE-NH, an advocacy group for the disabled community, wasn’t impressed with the lack of specifics in the plan.
“Gobbledygook talk. No “experiments” with once-in-a-lifetime $100 million for housing which should be dedicated to affordable housing, not for market rate housing. Unconscionable!” the group said in a statement posted on social media.
The group pressured the housing authority to create set-asides for housing accessible to those with disabilities.
Caswell said he’s hiring staff who will soon flesh out details for how each grant program would operate.