Progressive groups are looking at this spring’s New Hampshire town elections as an opportunity for younger, more progressive candidates to get into local issues.
Since December, a group called 603 Forward has held three Zoom training sessions for almost 150 people considering runs for local office, and New Hampshire’s chapter of the progressive group Rights and Democracy has virtual training planned for Thursday.
"New Hampshire has a really long history of civic engagement,” said 603 Forward’s Executive Director, Molly Lunn Owen.
But for politically active young people who might have worked on phone banks during the presidential election or worked on a presidential primary campaign, she said the next move might not always be clear. The slogan “think globally, act locally” resonates, but how exactly does one act locally?
Lunn Owen said she wants to see millennials and Gen Z-ers use their political energy to run for town office and support other local candidates.
"There’s a lot that local planning and zoning boards can do,” Lunn Owen said, on issues young people care about, like housing and climate change. That's especially the case with town boards often staffed by retirees who might have different interests than people in their 20s and 30s.
For the more ambitious, local positions can be a springboard to campaign for higher office, Lunn Owen said.
NH senators quiz nominees
As part of their committee work, New Hampshire’s senators participated in confirmation hearings for President Joe Biden's nominees for Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken; Homeland Security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas; Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin; and Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen.
Sen. Maggie Hassan, part of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, pressed Mayorkas to commit to supporting funding for state and local cybersecurity efforts, an issue she has pushed in multiple hearings.
During Yellen's hearing before the Senate Finance Committee, Hassan questioned Yellen about small business relief.
Shaheen said in a statement she found Blinken to be committed to multilateral talks and to condemning authoritarianism, particularly in Russia.
Shaheen also said she believed Austin would support the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and the Pease Air National Guard Base.