HEALTH CARE WORKERS and first responders are hailed as heroes for their front-line response to coronavirus, feted across the country with thank-you signs, socially distant parades and daily rounds of applause in New York.
But on Friday, Rep. Anne Kuster plans to introduce a bill that would give a really, really big thank-you to those front-line workers.
Kuster’s bill proposes to forgive $25,000 of student debt for health care workers on the front lines, as well as police officers and firefighters. And for those who don’t have student debt, Kuster wants to offer an education credit for the workers or their families.
Term limits
Corky Messner, the retired attorney competing to be the Republican who takes on Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in November, this week signed a pledge to support term limits for members of Congress. The pledge, sponsored by a group called U.S. Term Limits, supports a limit of three two-year terms for members of the House of Representatives, and two six-year terms for Senators.
If you like your legislator? You don’t get to keep her. Shaheen has already served the group’s prescribed two-term limit.
Messner said he thought Shaheen had been in public service too long.
“What does she know about the lives of ‘regular’ citizens who have to earn a living, run a business, pay rent and feed their families?” Messner asked in a statement.
Messner, for his part, had over $3 million available to spend on his campaign.
Donchess sounds off
After Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) proposed last week letting states go bankrupt, and Gov. Chris Sununu called the statement “ridiculous,” the state’s congressional delegation has said they will keep pushing for federal aid to states and cities.
In a press call Wednesday morning with Kuster, Nashua mayor Jim Donchess piled on.
“As a local official, it is hard to listen to comments that suggest large corporations and hedge funds are going to receive our money to get bailed out,” Donchess said.
Donchess said New Hampshire taxpayers send more to the federal government than the state gets back, while states like McConnell’s Kentucky receive more than they pay in.
“Kentucky is one of the states that we subsidize year after year after year, decade after decade,” Donchess said. “It’s hard to have someone in charge of the Senate who is so parochial in his views, and seems not to understand this is one nation.”
Earlier Wednesday morning, in a phone meeting with the New England Council, Sen. Maggie Hassan said states and cities are not finding themselves in fiscal trouble because of mismanagement, but because they responded responsibly to the threat of the virus. She said she wasn’t sure “where the other side of the aisle is” on the issue. Kuster said she thought aid to states and cities was “very bipartisan.”
Making a case for the primary
After Bill Shaheen, the longtime Democratic party leader and Mr. Jeanne Shaheen, won re-election to the Democratic National Committee on April 25, he said he will fight to keep the New Hampshire primary first in the nation.
Shaheen said though New Hampshire is losing the seniority of Kathy Sullivan, who sat on the all-important rules committee, he still has experience at the DNC, and can advocate for the state.
He predicts the New Hampshire primary will face serious questions again about why it goes first.
“New Hampshire did exactly what it was designed to do,” Shaheen said.
“It gave people like Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg and even Bernie Sanders an opportunity to be heard at a reasonable price.”
The New Hampshire primary did not exactly launch, or even predict, former vice president Joe Biden‘s march to the nomination. Biden finished fifth in the New Hampshire primary and didn’t stick around to watch the results with his New Hampshire supporters, a group that included Shaheen.
But Shaheen has an answer for that.
“I think I can make the case New Hampshire was good for Biden,” Shaheen said.
He said New Hampshire pointed out the weaknesses of Biden’s campaign. “It told Joe Biden, you’ve got to do better,” Shaheen said.