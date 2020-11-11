THE TASK FORCE assembled to figure out how the New Hampshire Democratic Party flubbed down-ballot races is composed largely of party insiders — and that doesn’t sit well with progressive activists.
Party Chairman Ray Buckley announced the task force on Tuesday. In a statement, Buckley said the task force will compare the Democrats’ success in 2018 with the failures of 2020 to make recommendations for 2022.
Looking down the roster of task force members, radio host and onetime candidate for governor Arnie Arnesen said she was struck by how closely the task force members were tied to the party.
“Excuse me! It’s the grassroots that deliver!” Arnesen said Wednesday.
Where were the climate activists, she asked, or Concord’s Kent Street Coalition? “Take a look at this and what you really see is people who have been inside the system,” she said.
In the statement announcing the task force, Buckley said the group would seek feedback from people and groups “from all aspects of the campaign” through video-conferenced listening sessions.
Messages to the New Hampshire Democratic Party asking how the review would work, and how the task force would reach out to different communities, were not returned Tuesday or Wednesday.
Buckley said the group will review how the party supports down-ballot candidates, how effective local committees and activist groups were in the campaign, and how Republicans ran their down-ballot campaigns.
“Is this for real?” wrote Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky in a tweet after the task force was announced. “Who was consulted? What info will be made available? How were members chosen?”
The task force members are former House Speaker Terie Norelli, state Sen. Tom Sherman, Executive Councilor-elect Cinde Warmington, state Reps. Sue Ford, Manny Espitia, Jennifer Bernet and Cole Riel, and former state senators Peter Burling and Kathy Sgambati. The former Strafford County Democratic Committee chair and current Rockingham County Democratic Committee chair will sit on the task force too, along with Ryan Mahoney, a veteran of Democratic politics in New Hampshire.
Erin Turmelle, 2018 coordinated campaign director, will administer and advise the group. After 2018, Turmelle ran New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker‘s presidential primary campaign in New Hampshire. She helped the campaign rack up 100 endorsements in New Hampshire, including several local activists, municipal leaders and 20 state legislators before Booker dropped out.
“From the beginning, their heads are in the clouds and not on the ground,” Arnesen said. “You can just see it from the group he (Buckley) pulled together.”
Off and running
Don Bolduc, the retired Army brigadier general who ran for the Republican nomination for Senate this year, filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for Senate again in 2022. Bolduc’s filing came less than a week after his primary opponent, Corky Messner, fell to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen by over 120,000 votes.
Buckley was ready with a critical statement.
“Less than a week after Election Day the next ugly Republican primary for U.S. Senate has already begun with the entrance of Don Bolduc,” Buckley said in a statement, calling Bolduc “extreme” and “out-of-touch.”
Bolduc lost the primary to Messner, who had President Donald Trump’s endorsement and a personal fortune to pour into his campaign, by just over 11,000 votes. If Bolduc stays in the race, he may have another formidable adversary in the primary. Longtime adviser to Gov. Chris Sununu, Paul Collins, sent a tweet across Sen. Maggie Hassan’s bow last week.
“hey @SenatorHassan @Maggie_Hassan, what is it like serving in the united states senate these days? asking for a friend...” Collins wrote. New Hampshire politics-watchers on Twitter raced to post eyeballs emojis in response.
Hassan has hardly taken her foot off the fundraising gas since her 2016 election, and her take ticked up in the third quarter of the year. Hassan pulled in $724,982 in donations between July and September, after earlier quarters in the low six figures, according to Federal Election Commission filings.